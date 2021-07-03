Little League: Nevada City All Stars win District 11 Juniors Championship

Nevada City Little League All-Stars celebrate on the field at Condon Park following their championship win over Rocklin.

Photo: Elias Funez

The Nevada City All Stars (Junior Division) surged past the competition at Condon Park, going undefeated throughout the week en route to the Little League District 11 All Stars Championship.

“We’re clicking at the right time,” said Nevada City All Stars Manager Josh Van Matre. “We got a lot of good ball players who are also heady ball players.”

Nevada City Little League All-Stars Isaac Arnerich rounds the bases en route to home plate during the team’s 16-0 championship win.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada City opened the tourney with a win over the Auburn All Stars June 27. Then on Tuesday, they topped Rocklin to advance to Thursday’s championship game, where they would once again face the All Stars from Rocklin.

After opening the tourney with a win over Lincoln, Rocklin then lost to Nevada City but was able to work its way into the championship game with a win over the Bear River All Stars in a semifinal bout.

In the title game Nevada City jumped out to a big lead, scoring early and often. The NC All Stars plated four runs in the first inning, seven in the second inning and five more in the fourth inning to earn a 16-0 mercy-rule victory.

Nevada City Little League All-Stars pose with their Junior League championship banner following Thursday’s win at Condon Park.

Photo: Elias Funez

Van Matre said the team’s pitching and defense was especially strong throughout the tourney.

Leading the team from the mound was Mason Muellenhoff, who got the start in the championship game as well as the tourney opener. Pitcher Orlando Chilton was also impressive from the bump, tossing a two-hit shutout the first time Nevada City faced Rocklin.

Nevada City All Stars starting pitcher Mason Muellenhoff fires a pitch during Thursday’s championship win.

Photo: Elias Funez

The Nevada City All Stars are comprised of Soren Caprio, Jack Bryan, Seth Arcand, Nate Lossner, Josh Griffin, Izaya Little, Nate Hundemer, Logan Eandi, Liam Crossen, Carter Van Matre, Isaac Arnerich, Muellenhoff and Chilton. The team is led by Manager Josh Van Matre, as well as coaches Bill Arnerich and Will Arcand.

Nevada City Little League All-Stars’ Carter Van Matre makes contact during Thursday’s championship game against Rocklin.

Photo: Elias Funez

Next up for the Nevada City All Stars is the Little League Section 4 Tournament.

“I just want to see the kids keep getting better,” said Van Matre. “They’re starting to come together as a unit, starting to come together as a team, and they’re making plays.”

