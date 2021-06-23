Little League: NC Brewers crush competition, win TOC title
The Nevada City Brewers left no doubt they were the top Junior Division team in Little League’s District 11.
The Brewers powered past the competition in the Tournament of Champions at Grass Valley’s Condon park, going 3-0 and outscoring their opponents 65-17 en route to the title.
After dispatching a team from Lincoln, 20-4, in the first round, the Brewers then stormed past the Auburn Yankees, 23-9, in the semifinals. Nevada City then grabbed the championship banner with a 22-4 victory over the Sierra Foothill Pirates, Monday evening.
The Brewers are comprised of Nate Hundemer, Carter Van Matre, Jack Bryan, Isaac Arnerich, Mason Muellenhoff, Connor Paulus, Brayden Wasley, Cooper Rodriquez, Izaya Little, Nolan Menesini, Josh Griffin, Caleb Chriss-Harvery and Robbie Rogers. The team manager is Josh Van Matre, and assistant coaches included Bill Arnerich and Terry Hundemer.
Coaches may submit game reports to Sports Editor Walter Ford at wford@theunion.com
