Life is good: Alta Sierra Women’s Golf Club Invitational Tournament crowns 2021 champs
The long-delayed, two-day Alta Sierra Women’s Golf Club Invitational Tournament wrapped up on Friday the 13th, proving to be lucky for Elaine Martin and her guests Chris Billingham, Sharon Peterson and Sherri Fernandez.
The group’s two-day score of 121 bested the second place team of Linda Fritz, Karen Holdsworth, Judy Dwelle and Dotti Teague by one shot.
The team of Andi Davis, JoLynn Samuelson, Jodi Gillespie and Marion Bennett won the Horse Race event in a chip off against the second place team of Doreen Lewallen, Joan Dickerson, Cinnamon Danielson and Bonnie Marvelli. Third in the Horse Race were Peggy Hubert, Donna Carter, Barb Pearce and Marian Slayton.
Thanks to Liz Coots and Debe Wilson, as tournament co-chairs and their committees for reminding us “Life is Good” following more than a year of postponements and hardships for so many.
Event organizers may submit game reports to sports editor Walter Ford at wford@theunion.com
