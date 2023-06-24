The San Francisco Giants started the season slowly but they have been playing great lately. Before losing to the San Diego Padres 10-0 on Thursday afternoon, the Giants had won ten games straight to take over the Los Angeles Dodgers for second place in the National League West.

One reason the Giants are playing better is the play of their young players. Rookie catcher Patrick Bailey, rookie third baseman Casey Schmitt, and Luis Matos got called up to the big leagues and have injected some life into the Giants.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.