The San Francisco Giants started the season slowly but they have been playing great lately. Before losing to the San Diego Padres 10-0 on Thursday afternoon, the Giants had won ten games straight to take over the Los Angeles Dodgers for second place in the National League West.
One reason the Giants are playing better is the play of their young players. Rookie catcher Patrick Bailey, rookie third baseman Casey Schmitt, and Luis Matos got called up to the big leagues and have injected some life into the Giants.
In a 14-4 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier this season, Bailey and Schmitt had big games. Both players had three hits. Bailey went 3 for 5 with a HR, double, and four RBIs, and Schmitt went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs against the Pirates.
“It’s unusual. It’s unusual to see two rookies come up and have the type of success and sustained success that these two players are having,” Kapler explained to NBCSports.com. “I imagine, and this is a little bit of a speculative take, that they’re having a shared experience around it.”
Schmitt joined the Giants on May 9 and Bailey on May 19. In 2021, Schmitt and Bailey played together for Low-A San Jose. Last season, the two teamed up again with High-A Eugene. After an impressive spring, Schmitt and Bailey played together again with Triple-A Sacramento before their promotions.
“It’s definitely cool,” Schmitt told NBC Sports Bay Area. “Just for us, we were both the same draft and it’s really cool for us to be up here and be together and play with him my first year of pro ball and we played together and played together ever since. It’s really cool for it to be here and happening. It’s pretty surreal.”
Since his hot start, Schmitt has struggled but is still a big part of the Giants’ resurgence. He is hitting .256 with two home runs and 21 RBIs.
On the other hand, Bailey is still playing well; the switch-hitting catcher is currently batting .318 with three homers and 20 RBIs. Bailey also has 28 hits on the season.
San Francisco called up Luis Matos on June 16 after he was playing outstanding in Triple-A Sacramento. In Sacramento, Matos batted .398 with seven home runs with 43 hits in 108 at-bats.
For the Giants, he is batting .259 so far, not great numbers, but he has fired this Giants team up that started the season dead and made them fun to watch.
Matos had three hits and scored six runs in a series sweep against the Dodgers last week. He has walked six times since being called up and only has struck out twice in 27 at-bats. Which means he is putting the ball in play.
All the young players getting called up have injected life into this Giants team that looked dead to start the season.
Some of the veteran players have played well also, but when the young players were called up, the Giants started playing better.
“We got a lot of young guys, also a lot of veteran guys, so everyone’s learning from the veteran guys for the most part,” Bailey told reporters postgame. “And then just talking with Casey, talking with [Brett Wisely], [Bryce Johnson], [David] Villar and all those guys just like ‘Hey, what are you seeing here, what do you got?’
There is still a long way to go in the season, and the Giants have a big series this weekend with the National League West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks coming to San Francisco. The Giants trail the Diamondbacks by 3.5 games.
