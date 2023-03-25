The Sacramento State women’s basketball team had their best season this year, going 25-8 overall and 13-5 in the Big Sky Conference. The Hornets won the Big Sky regular season and tournament championships for the first time in Hornets history.
The 25 victories this season are the most by either the men’s or women’s program at Sacramento State, and it was the first-ever 20-win season for the women’s team, breaking the previous record of 19 from the 1990-1991 and 2012 seasons.
The big reason for that was head coach Mark Campbell, who took over a 3-22 team after the 2020-21 season. In Campbell’s first year at Sacramento State, the Hornets went 14-16 and 10-10 in Big Sky play.
Campbell turned the program by bringing the right people, such as assistant coaches, hitting the transfer portal to get talent and international recruiting.
It was only a matter of time before more prominent schools would come calling for Campbell, and it happened before most people expected.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Campbell would be the head coach of the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs women’s team.
“I couldn’t be more grateful for the last two seasons at Sacramento State. Campbell told CBSnews.com. “As a staff, we saw a tremendous opportunity to build this program into something special, and we achieved something that had never been done before. I would like to thank everyone — the administration, the staff, and the fans — for their support of our program, but especially the group of amazing young women that I have had the honor to coach over the last two years, watching them grow and reach their goals both on and off the court. I am grateful to Athletics Director Mark Orr for his leadership in helping us succeed during my time at Sacramento State, and the program is in great hands moving forward.”
Along with Campbell, the Hornets star center Isnelle Natabou announced she will enter the transfer portal Thursday night.
“Sac State is the home of many memories that I will always cherish in my heart. I will be always grateful for being part of the Hornet nation,” Natabou said in a tweet.
She is coming off a season where she averaged 15.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 64.2% from the field.
Natabou earned Big Sky Conference Newcomer of the Year and All-Big Sky Conference Second Team accolades and was a two-time Big Sky Player of the Week.
Now the Hornets will need to move quickly; according to The Sacramento Bee, athletic director Mark Orr’s phone has been blowing up since the Campbell announcement.
I’ve already been inundated with interest from across the country,” Orr told The Sacramento Bee. “Mark showed that not only is this a great place to work, but you can win championships here and can go to the NCAA Tournament. It can be done. Mark showed that it can be done. It makes this job a lot more attractive. It’s a good problem to have. Sometimes people see a coach leave and they almost feel sorry for the university.”
Orr will need to nail this hire, especially with Sacramento State coming off a great season. The new coach must be a good recruiter and add talent in the transfer portal to keep the Hornets train rolling.
