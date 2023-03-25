The Sacramento State women’s basketball team had their best season this year, going 25-8 overall and 13-5 in the Big Sky Conference. The Hornets won the Big Sky regular season and tournament championships for the first time in Hornets history.

The 25 victories this season are the most by either the men’s or women’s program at Sacramento State, and it was the first-ever 20-win season for the women’s team, breaking the previous record of 19 from the 1990-1991 and 2012 seasons.

