The College sports landscape is shifting, with many teams leaving their respective conferences for other conferences. The Pac-12 conference has taken a big hit; they currently have four teams slated for the 2024 season. The Pac-12 was hurt by not having a new media deal, which helped cause the other eight teams to leave.
Stanford, California, Oregon State, and Washington State are the four remaining schools. Currently, Stanford and Cal are in discussions about joining the ACC.
“It’s complicated,” a source told ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “There’s a significant travel expense. I think it’s going to be all over the board with both the ADs and the presidents in what they may want to do. [Cal and Stanford] would likely have to take a reduced share. Eventually, though, they’re going to want to become a full share.”
The ACC, which currently stands at 14 schools, is locked into a media rights deal with ESPN through 2036. Last year, the ACC distributed between $37.9 to $41.3 million to each school.
The biggest question is can Stanford and California bring enough prominence to the ACC to raise the annual value of the media rights deal.
It would make sense if the four remaining schools in the Pac-12 merge with the Mountain West Conference. The two conferences had preliminary talks Saturday and Monday to get the ball rolling.
If all four Pac-12 teams stay and the entire Mountain West joins them, including Hawaii in football only, there would be 16 members for football and 15 for basketball. Gonzaga, which flirted with defecting to the Mountain West in 2018, would be the coveted candidate for an even 16 in basketball.
Current Mountain West teams Boise State, Air Force, Wyoming, Utah State, Colorado State, New Mexico, Fresno State, San Jose State, San Diego State, UNLV, Hawaii, and Nevada.
The Mountain West’s current media rights deal is with CBS and Fox, which are paying a combined $45 million annually through 2026 — a fee that would likely be renegotiated if schools were added.
It would make sense for the Pac-12 and Mountain West schools to merge. It would keep conference games on the west coast for the four remaining Pac-12 schools. If Stanford and California join the ACC, how competitive would they be against Clemson, Florida State, and so on?
The merger of the Pac-12 and Mountain West would make for some exciting west coast games and give Washington State, Oregon State, California, and Stanford a chance to compete. All four teams have struggled in Pac-12 play.
Ultimately, it all comes down to money; schools will go to whichever conference will earn them the most, never mind the travel costs.
It is only a matter of time before situations like this dip into high school sports.
