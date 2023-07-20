Sports Reporter
The days of the NFL valuing running backs seem to be over; running backs of the Las Vegas Raiders, Josh Jacobs, New York Giants Saquon Barkley, and Dallas Cowboys Tony Pollard, failed to get long-term contracts after being franchise tagged.
This has been a bad year for the running back position. This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys cut star running back Ezekiel Elliott at the age of 27. The Minnesota Vikings did the same with Dalvin Cook (27), Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Leonard Fournette (28), and the Cleveland Browns declined to re-sign Kareem Hunt (27). Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Mixon (26) took a significant pay cut to avoid joining them in the free agent pool. The Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones (28) also took a $5 million pay reduction. The Tennessee Titans reportedly made Derrick Henry available for trade in the spring but had no takers for a player with more than 1,900 yards from scrimmage last year. And there was no trade market for the Los Angeles Chargers’ Austin Ekeler (28) despite having a dozen more touchdowns than any skill position player in the NFL over the last two seasons. Ekeler stayed with the Chargers and settled for some extra contract incentives.
Assuming they sign the franchise tag, Jacobs, Barkley, and Pollard would be paid $10.1 million for the season. It seems like a lot of money, but consider that a wide receiver making $10 million wouldn’t even rank among the top 25 players at the position in 2023.
In Jacobs’s case, he led the Raiders and the NFL in rushing with 1,653 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. He also had 53 catches.
Jacobs touched the ball 397 times last season and was one of the Raiders’ best players and a team leader. So at the age of 25, Jacobs is right to want to get paid and have long-term security with a contract.
The problem is the NFL is a passing league, and teams are paying quarterbacks and receivers a lot of money.
That said, teams also pay defensive linemen to pressure the quarterback and defensive backs to stop the receivers. With the running back position taking a hit so are the linebackers.
Many teams are saving money with the running back position by using a committee system so they don’t have to pay the top-notch running backs.
The franchise tag hurts the situation because players like Jacobs have no leverage; you can sit out the season to try and make a stand and not get paid.
The last time that happened was when Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell sat out the 2018 season and signed with the New York Jets in 2019 for about the same amount of money the Steelers were offering. Bell was never the same player again.
Jacobs may not attend Raiders training camp, but he will likely be there when the season starts; Jacobs isn’t going to miss out on $10 million.
If Jacobs does sit out, the Raiders will likely turn to second-year players Zamir White and Brittain Brown to carry the load, along with Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah.
The last few Super Bowl winners had little money allocated to the running back position, but they did have outstanding quarterback play.
{span}Only three Super Bowl champions in the last 15 years had a 1,000-yard rusher in the regular season compared with 11 in the 15 seasons before that.{/span}
Jacobs deserves his money, but the Raiders probably drew a line in the sand and did not want to go past their number.
Also, the Raiders only won six games last season, the poor season was not because of Jacobs, but the Raiders have many holes to fill, especially on defense.
Maybe Las Vegas did not want to go over their number because they were worried they wouldn’t be able to fix their defense down the road, especially with money tied up with Jacobs?
The last two running backs that signed long-term deals, Elliot and Cook, were released after about two years into their four-year deals. It’s just brutal for running backs nowadays.
The Raiders and Jacobs can’t negotiate a long-term deal at the end of the regular season. The Raiders can also franchise-tag him again at the end of the season.
Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that. Hopefully, Jacobs can stay healthy, rush for a lot of yards, and get the money he deserves next off-season, with the salary cap possibly increasing.