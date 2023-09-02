The San Francisco Giants struggled in the 1990s; they only made the playoffs in 1997. However, the 90s also brought the Giants Barry Bonds, one of the best players in baseball history, steroids or not. In 1993 the Giants had an outstanding team, it was Bonds’ first year, and San Francisco won 103 games but did not make the playoffs. I don’t know why the Atlanta Braves were in the National League West. They won 104 games to win the division.

Catcher Kirt Manwaring

