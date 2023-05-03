Sports Reporter
Last Friday, during the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Sacramento State Hornets linebacker/safety Marte Mapu.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
Last Friday, during the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Sacramento State Hornets linebacker/safety Marte Mapu.
Mapu became the highest player selected from Sacramento State; before that running back John Farley was chosen by the Cincinnati Bengals’ in the fourth round with the 92nd pick of the 1984 NFL Draft
The last Hornet player drafted was offensive tackle Marko Cavko by the New York Jets in the 6th round with the 178th pick of the 2004 NFL Draft.
Mapu was the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year and the AP’s All-FCS first-team. This past season, Mapu compiled 76 tackles, 6.5 for a loss, two interceptions, and four pass breakups. In his time at Sacramento State, Mapu started 27 of 41 games.
“I didn’t know anything about him,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said during the NFL Draft. “When you flip the tape on, I’m watching this Sac State linebacker and he’s so fluid and instinctive and just makes plays. He’s what the modern linebacker in the NFL looks like right now.”
Mapu is a versatile defender. He can play in multiple positions. Last year he played 510 snaps as a nickel cornerback, 249 as a box safety, 56 as a deep safety, and 56 on the line.
At 6-foot-3, 221 pounds, Mapu is a skilled blitzer from the second level of the defense. Mapu processes plays quickly and takes on blockers with a purpose when he comes downhill to stop the run. In addition, he can cover tight ends and read and react in zone coverage.
“I feel like I can run, cover, hit, and make plays,” Mapu said. “I have good instincts. So I feel like that’s just how it is for me,” Mapu said in a conference call after the Patriots selected him.
Mapu will now play for arguably the best NFL head coach of all-time Bill Belichick, who is an outstanding defensive coach. With the Patriots, I can see Mapu playing a safety/linebacker hybrid role where he plays close to the line of scrimmage. Mapu also could be a factor on special teams. Playing for Belichick, Mapu could learn a lot, and Belichick will put him in places where he can succeed on the NFL level.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: