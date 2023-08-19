Sports Reporter
In the 1990s, three players played both football and baseball. Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders were the first two, everybody remembers them, but most people forget about Brian Jordan. He also played baseball and football.
We will never see this again, but as a kid, I thought it was terrific that these three players played baseball and football.
Bo Jackson
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Bo Jackson in the 1986 NFL Draft but refused to play for them. In that same year, he was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the fourth round of the baseball amateur draft.
In the 1987 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Raiders took Bo Jackson in the seventh round. Jackson would play all of the baseball season and join the Raiders once baseball ended.
Jackson is the only NFL Pro Bowl athlete to become an MLB All-Star.
In baseball and football, Jackson had speed and power. It was unbelievable for somebody his size to be so fast; he would run you over and could run by you.
I am a Raiders fan. I remember in the playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals when Jackson got hurt; I was seven years old and cried like a baby.
Bo played four years with the Raiders from 1987 to 1990, rushing for 2,782 yards and rushing 16 touchdowns in just 38 games. Jackson played eight years in baseball, hitting 141 home runs with the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, and California Angels.
I wonder how good Jackson could have been if he had stuck with baseball or football full-time. He could have been the best running back of all time with his size, power, and speed.
Deion Sanders
Primetime Deion Sanders is the best cover cornerback to ever play in the NFL, and he was not a bad baseball player.
Sanders totaled 53 interceptions during his Hall of Fame career. He played for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, and the Baltimore Ravens. Sanders would sometimes line up at receiver and punt return.
Sanders was a speedy outfielder on the baseball diamond and could steal bases.
In 1997 with the Reds, Sanders stole 56 bases, a career-high. He ended his career with 186 stolen bases, 558 hits, and a batting average of .263.
Sanders is the only athlete to play in the World Series and Super Bowl. He played nine seasons with the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants.
We all know Deion was the best at what he does on the football field; that’s why he has a gold Hall of Fame jacket. But, if he played baseball full-time, he might have been an all-star.
Brian Jordan
Most people don’t remember Brian Jordan being a two-sport star. He was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1988 draft and drafted by the Buffalo Bills.
Jordan was cut from the Bills but was picked up by the Falcons in 1989.
He would play baseball in the minors, then go to football once the NFL season started. Jordan played three seasons with the Falcons making the pro bowl alternate in his last year in 1991. He was also the teammate of another two-sport star Deion Sanders.
In 1992 Jordan switched to baseball full-time. He played for 15 years, from 1992 to 2006, for the Cardinals, Braves, Dodgers, and Rangers.
Jordan made one all-star team in 1999. He totaled 1,454 hits and 184 home runs. He could have made multiple pro bowls if Jordan had stuck to football. However, Jordan was coming into his own before he left football.