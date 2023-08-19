Deion Sanders,

In this April 20, 1994, file photo, Atlanta Braves Deion Sanders hits a two-run single during the Braves 8-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals during a baseball game in Atlanta. Florida State’s Jameis Winston will become the sixth Heisman winner to play college baseball after winning the award and the first since Bo Jackson in 1986. Sanders said his advice to Winston has been “letting him know, stay right. Don’t take the left, just stay right.”

 ap photo/John Bazemore



In the 1990s, three players played both football and baseball. Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders were the first two, everybody remembers them, but most people forget about Brian Jordan. He also played baseball and football.

