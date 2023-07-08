Sports Reporter
With the baseball season in full swing, I wanted to look back at Orel Hershiser’s career and make his case for the Major League Baseball (MLB) Hall of Fame.
Hershiser came up with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1984 and finished the year with an 11-8 record with a 2.66 era. That same year he led the National League in shutouts with 4.
In 1985 Hershiser was even better, posting a 19-3 record with a 2.03 era. He pitched eight complete games and five shutouts. That same year he finished third in the NL CY Young Award voting.
In 1987 Hershiser led the league in innings pitched, leading the way to his historic season in 1988.
Hershiser led the Dodgers to the National League (NL) West title and became World Series Champions, with a 23-8 record and 2.26 era. He also led the league with 15 complete games and eight shutouts. Hershiser took home the NL CY Young Award and made the All-Star team.
Also, in 1988 something magical happened for Hershiser; he broke Don Drysdale’s record of 58 2/3 scoreless innings with 59 scoreless innings pitched.
The streak started on August 30, when Hershiser pitched four scoreless innings to end a game. The record was broken in the season’s final game when Hershiser pitched ten shutout innings with 116 pitches.
Nine were complete games in Hershiser’s last ten starts of the 1988 season.
“I remember last year, I think, somebody had a survey asking players what they thought the most unbeatable records are,” Hershiser told the Los Angeles Times in 1988. “I voted for [Drysdale’s scoreless-innings streak] first, because of all the circumstances [in which] they can score a run.”
This is a record that could never be broken.
In the 1988 National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the New York Mets, Hershiser started games 1,3 and 7 and pitched in game 4 in relief to record a save. Then, in game 7, he threw a complete game shutout to advance the Dodgers to the World Series and was selected NLCS MVP.
In the NLCS, Hershiser pitched 24.2 innings and had an ERA of 1.09.
The Dodgers faced the Oakland Athletics in the 1988 World Series. Hershiser pitched a shutout in game two, and in-game five, the series clincher, Hershiser pitched a complete game allowing only two runs.
In the World Series play, Hershiser had a 2-0 ERA of 1.00, pitched 18 innings, and two complete games to take home the World Series MVP.
Hershiser led the league in innings pitched for three straight years, which probably contributed to his shoulder injury. He had reconstructive shoulder surgery in 1990 due to a torn labrum.
After the surgery, Hershiser never returned to his late 80s form and lost some movement to his pitches due to the operation.
In 1995 Hershiser regained some of his previous form by posting a 16-6 record with a 3.87 era for the Cleveland Indians. He also won American League Championship Series (ALCS) MVP that year going 2-0 against the Seattle Mariners.
Hershiser finished career pitching for the Giants, Mets, and Dodgers. In 18 seasons, he finished with 204 wins, a 3.48 era, and remains the only player to win the ALCS and NLCS MVP awards.