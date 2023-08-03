On Sunday, July 23rd, I ran my first six-mile race with my brother-in-law Derek Jordan, the Wharf to Wharf Race in Santa Cruz County. The six-mile race started at the Santa Cruz Wharf and ended at the Capitola Wharf. The race had over 16,000 people in it.
It was a lovely overcast morning; the temperature was in the 60s when the race started, perfect running weather.
After a rough start, I turned on and finished the race in one hour, 29 minutes, and 32 seconds. Out of the 16,000 plus people, I finished 8,556.
My brother-in-law finished in 56 minutes and 34 seconds. He always does these races, and Jordan also does Spartan races. On the other hand, I do my 30-plus minute workouts in the morning and jog two miles a couple of times a week.
Corral numbers separated runners on their bibs; there were five different corrals with elite runners leading the way. Nobody could move up in corrals, but you were allowed to move back.
On the first mile, we ran alongside the iconic Giant Dipper in front of the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. At the end of the first mile, we reached the base of the race’s biggest hill – a fairly steep yet short hill that overlooks the Pacific Ocean & Boardwalk.
On miles two through four, we had frequent breezes and went in and out of the ocean view. The first two miles were the toughest for me because I started so fast, my calves started burning, and my chest felt like it would explode.
But once I got to the two-and-a-half-mile mark, where there were restrooms and water, I got a chance to recoup quickly with moisture and stretching.
After my refreshing session, I was able to breeze through the rest of the race quickly. Mile five was flat, and it hugged the coastline by the legendary surf spots, “The Hook and “Pleasure Point.”
The final mile drifted through local seaside streets, and the finish was downhill, which was pretty easy.
As we ran through the local streets, we had families cheering us on, spraying us with water, handing out water, and even offering alcohol.
We had to go to the beach to get our goody bags as we finished. The bags included a shirt, Kind bar, a small bag of gummy bears, and an aluminum reusable water bottle.
There was an awards ceremony at the end where race winners were awarded. The Mayor’s Cup and $4,000 cash prizes. Silver medalists win $3,000; Bronze medalists $2,000; 4th place finishers $1,000; top American M/F finishers $1,000. Local and wheelchair champs receive distinctive plaques. The top 100 M/F finishers will be awarded elite Wharf to Wharf apparel.
The first runner to cross the finish line was Diego Estrada, with a time of 27 minutes and 14 seconds. He averages four minutes and 32 seconds a mile.
I enjoyed the Wharf to Wharf; my ability to push myself and the excellent music in my ear helped me finish the race. I look forward to competing in more races and beat my time in the Wharf to Wharf next year.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.