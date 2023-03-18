The Las Vegas Raiders have signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year $67.6 million deal, including $34 million guaranteed. He will be back with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who served as the New England Patriots offensive coordinator during Garoppolo’s three years in New England.
Garoppolo, 31, played last season on a one-year deal that prevented the San Francisco 49ers from using the franchise tag on him this offseason after San Francisco spent last offseason looking to trade him. However, a right shoulder injury prevented the 49ers from finding a trade partner, which led to Garoppolo agreeing to stay.
This past season before getting hurt, Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just four interceptions; he completed 67.3% of his passes.
In his time in San Francisco, Garoppolo threw for 13,599 yards, with 82 touchdowns and 42 interceptions while completing 67.6% of his passes.
Garoppolo knows the Raiders’ offense, so that is a plus; it won’t be a learning curve, so he will be ready to hit the ground running. The Raiders have a lot of offensive talent, with Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, and Hunter Renfrow.
A strong supporting cast is critical for Garoppolo, so he does not have to do it all. He thrives with a solid running game, and the Raiders have that in Jacobs.
Jacobs led the NFL in rushing last year with 1,653 yards.
Garoppolo knows how to win; he is 40-17 as a starter and a leader in the locker room. Leaders are something the Raiders organization needs.
With a career completion percentage of 67.6, Garoppolo will take what the defense gives him and move the chains. He loves the short, intermediate throws that produce first downs and keeps the clock ticking.
One of the concerns about signing Garoppolo is his injury history. He missed 30 games with various ankle, shoulder, thumb, and knee injuries after becoming the 49ers’ starter.
The Raiders will need to improve their offensive line to keep Garoppolo healthy; last year, the line struggled, giving quarterback Derek Carr less time to pass. Carr was sacked 27 times last year, but was highly pressured all season long.
One of the things you need to worry about with Garropolo is his decision-making in critical situations. At times, Garropolo will force the ball into coverage late in games, and that causes turnovers which have cost them the game.
If Garoppolo remains healthy and reduces mistakes, he will be a good pickup for the Raiders. The Raiders offense will be outstanding with the players that they have, but the defense, on the other hand, has a lot of work to do.
The Raiders’ defense came in dead last in forcing turnovers with only six interceptions and were terrible in red zone defense, giving up touchdowns 66.04% of the time.
The Raiders’ defense must improve in NFL Free Agency and the NFL Draft. Las Vegas has 12 draft picks, so the chance to fix the defense and add some offensive line is there for the Raiders.
