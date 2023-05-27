Is boxing on its way back? That is the question everybody wants to know; after years of the top fighters not fighting each other, times could change.

On April 22nd, we had the Gervonta “Tank” Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) and Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) fight, which Davis won with a body shot knockout in the seventh round.

