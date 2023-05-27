Is boxing on its way back? That is the question everybody wants to know; after years of the top fighters not fighting each other, times could change.
On April 22nd, we had the Gervonta “Tank” Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) and Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) fight, which Davis won with a body shot knockout in the seventh round.
Last Saturday, Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) and Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) fought, Haney edged out Lomachenko in a close unanimous decision.
This week boxing fans got the announcement we have all been waiting for; Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) and Errol Spence Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) are finally getting ready to face off against each other on July 29th at the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sources told ESPN that Crawford and Spence would earn eight figures guaranteed for the Showtime PPV fight, and there’s a bidirectional rematch clause that the loser can put into effect within 30 days after the fight.
The rematch must occur before the end of 2023; both boxers are expected to move up to 154 pounds.
If they split the two fights, a trilogy fight is likely. Whoever wins is expected to push for a shot at the undisputed junior middleweight championship, which Jermell Charlo currently holds.
Now there are rumors that heavyweights Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) and Anthony Joshua (25-2, 22 KOs) are discussing a fight in September in the U.K.
Boxing is shifting back to how it was in the 1980s and 1990s when all the top boxers fought each other.
In that era of boxing Thomas Hearns (61-5-1, 48 KOs), Sugar Ray Leonard (40-3-1, 25 KOs), Roberto Duran (103-16, 70 KOs), and Marvin Hagler (62-3, 52 KOs) all fought each other.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0, 27 KOs) has never lost a fight and made it cool to be undefeated. It rubbed off on other fighters, and they wanted to be undefeated too, and that’s why we did not see the top boxers fighting each other because they were worried about losing.
The only way you can see who is the best is by fighting each other in the prime of their careers. Not when both boxers are past their prime, like in the Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao (62- 8, 39 KOs) fight; that fight should have happened five years earlier.
Hopefully, this trend will continue with all the top boxers fighting each other. There are still a lot of big fights to be had, and all the top fighters want to fight each other now; what a time to be a boxing fan.
