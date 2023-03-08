LaMarr Fields

On August 31, 2021, California passed a bill allowing high school athletes to make money off their name, image, and likeness (NIL). NIL will enable athletes to receive financial compensation. It refers to using an athlete’s name, image, and likeness through marketing and promotional endeavors.

California was the first state that allowed high school students to monetize their name, image, and likeness. Now 25 other states followed in California’s path.

