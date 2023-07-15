Last weekend, I watched the Doc and Darryl 30 for 30 documentary on ESPN. Watching that made me want to reflect on Darryl Strawberry’s baseball career and what should have been a Hall-of-Fame career.
Strawberry’s 335 home runs and 1,000 RBI’s are impressive until you consider what his numbers could have been if he had avoided drugs and alcohol problems.
Strawberry’s 17-year career started with the New York Mets, where he hit 252 home runs and 733 RBI. He also won the 1983 NL Rookie of the Year and made seven all-star teams.
In 1986 Strawberry helped lead the Mets to their first world series title, along with an NL pennant in 1988. He is the Mets’ all-time leader in home runs and RBIs.
In late 1990 Strawberry signed a five-year, $22.25 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In his first year with the Dodgers, he hit 28 home runs, but injuries, personal problems, and drugs derailed his time with the Dodgers.
The Dodgers released Strawberry in 1994, and the Giants picked him up. Strawberry hit four home runs with the Giants in limited playing time.
In 1995 Strawberry started the season suspended for cocaine use.
Once off suspension, he signed with the New York Yankees.
In 1996 he hit 11 home runs as a part-time player. In the ALCS against the Baltimore Orioles, Strawberry hit .417 with three home runs to help lead the Yankees to the world series, which they won against the Atlanta Braves.
In the 1998 season, Strawberry looked to be back to his Mets form, hitting 24 home runs in 100 games before being diagnosed with colon cancer.
He had to go through surgery and chemotherapy treatments.
Strawberry returned in the 1999 season, his last in baseball. He played very little but did earn a world series ring. Strawberry also won world series rings in 1996 and 1998 with the Yankees. The 1998 Yankees team could be the greatest team ever.
In the late 90s and the early 2000s, Strawberry was in and out of drug rehab and had cancer come back.
While 335 home runs, 1000 RBIs, eight all-star appearances, and four world series titles seem like a promising career, Strawberry could have been much more.
The drugs and alcohol ruined what could have been a Hall of Fame career. Strawberry did not handle expectations and pressure well, which probably caused the drinking and drug use.
If Strawberry did not have drug and alcohol problems, he could have hit close to 600 homers and been in Cooperstown. He had the skills to be a great player, but you must have the mindset to want to be great.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.