Last weekend, I watched the Doc and Darryl 30 for 30 documentary on ESPN. Watching that made me want to reflect on Darryl Strawberry’s baseball career and what should have been a Hall-of-Fame career.

Strawberry’s 335 home runs and 1,000 RBI’s are impressive until you consider what his numbers could have been if he had avoided drugs and alcohol problems.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.