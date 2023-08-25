Join The Union Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields each week in picking the week’s winners from local, collegiate, and professional football games. You can send in your picks to LaMarr at lfields@theunion.com by Wednesday evening/Thursday morning each week.
Nevada Union 38 Wheatland 27
The Miners’ passing attack will be too much for the Pirates, and they will slow down the Wheatland’s rushing attack just enough to pull out their first victory of the season.
Navy vs. Notre Dame in Ireland
This game will be close at the start, but the Fighting Irish will pull away in the second half to cruise to a 41-21 victory.
This should be a fun game to watch. The Ohio Bobcats have a good offense, and the San Deigo State Aztecs have a solid defense. With a new offense led by Ryan Lindley, the Aztecs should be able to win a close game 27-24.
The USC Tojans has an outstanding quarterback, Caleb Williams, who is slated to be the No.1 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. The San Jose Spartans are on the rise and will put up a fight, but USC has too much talent and will win 45-20.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.