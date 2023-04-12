I started watching baseball in the late 1980s; I grew up a San Francisco Giants fan, as most of my family did. My aunt worked for the owner of the Giants, Bob Lurie at the time. So my family and I went to a lot of Giants games.
For some reason, as a kid, I took a liking to Brett Butler; he became my favorite Giants player when I was a young kid. To this day, I do not know why. Maybe because he was the first player I saw at bat for the Giants.
Butler signed with the Giants as a free agent in 1987 from the Cleveland Indians. In his first season in San Francisco, Butler batted .287 with nine home runs and added 163 hits and 43 stolen bases.
In 1989 Butler helped lead the Giants to the World Series, where they fell short to the Oakland Athletics in four games. That season Butler batted .283 with four home runs and 31 stolen bases. Butler was the table-setter for a team that featured first baseman Will Clark and National League MVP Kevin Mitchell.
In 1990 Butler had his best season with the Giants. Butler batted .309 with 192 hits and 51 stolen bases, the second-most of his career. The Giants finished 1990 with an 85-77 record, good for third in the national league west. 1990 was Butler’s final season with the Giants.
Butler signed with the hated Los Angeles Dodgers before 1991 as a free agent. Instead, the Giants decided to sign outfielder Willie McGee to a four-year $13 million contract.
The Giants did not believe that Brett Butler was worth the same amount of money as Will Clark and Kevin Mitchell. However, the teams’ President at the time Al Rosen, said: “We pay home run hitters.”
When the Giants did not bring Butler back, I was not happy; I remember in 1991, my mom and I went to a Giants-Dodgers game with my mom’s church group.
During the game, I was cheering for the Dodgers because I was upset. After all, Butler was not on the Giants. I should have been ashamed of myself for cheering for the Dodgers, but you must forgive me. I was only eight at the time.
