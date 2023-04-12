I started watching baseball in the late 1980s; I grew up a San Francisco Giants fan, as most of my family did. My aunt worked for the owner of the Giants, Bob Lurie at the time. So my family and I went to a lot of Giants games.

For some reason, as a kid, I took a liking to Brett Butler; he became my favorite Giants player when I was a young kid. To this day, I do not know why. Maybe because he was the first player I saw at bat for the Giants.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.