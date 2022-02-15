Lady Miners late run leads to postseason berth

The Nevada Union Lady Miners varsity girls’ basketball team wrapped up the regular season last week. Now they’re headed to the postseason after six of their last seven games, including a sweep of a four-game in four days roadtrip.

On Tuesday, the California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section held its postseason selection show to announce seeding of this week’s start to the postseason.

Nevada Union (11-9, 7-5 Foothill Valley) will enter Thursday’s first-round matchup as the No. 12 seed and will face No. 5 Kimball (19-4, 10-2 Valley Oak). Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Kimball High School in Tracy.

A Rio Linda Knight’s Tale — Jan. 24

After a few weeks of missing players and canceled games, the Lady Miners faced the Rio Linda Knights in late January. A quick start by the Knights caused some concern for the Miners, but the inside-outside attack of senior post, Laila Ghosheh (9 points), and sophomore standout, Jessie Slade (21 points), proved to be too much for Rio Linda to overcome. Coupled with feisty defense from senior Alyssa Watkins and heady leadership from co-captain senior point guard, Quinn Schug, the Miners were able to secure the victory, 39-29.

On to the Sparkling Sports Palace of West Park — Jan. 25

Back in early January, the Lady Miners sweated out a tough victory against an upstart West Park High School squad, 35-33.





A new school in recent years, West Park does not yet have a senior class.

Boosted by a raucous student section and fueled by potential revenge, the Panthers burst out to an early 15-7 first quarter lead. In the second quarter, however, the Lady Miners tightened the screws on defense, holding the Panthers to a mere 4 points while scoring 17 of their own, including a pair of 3-pointers from Jessie Slade (17 points) and two timely putbacks from senior Emily Kenny. The two squads continued to exchange body blows through the third quarter, with the Panthers converting multiple 3-pointers and heading to the pivotal fourth quarter trailing by a mere three points, 33-30.

In the fourth, however, the senior leadership of the Lady Miners began to shine through as the relatively inexperienced Panthers committed foul after foul. Shooting directly into the vocal student section of West Park, seniors Laila Ghosheh, Alyssa Watkins, and co-captain Ellery Beaudette coolly drained free throw after free throw, going 9-12 between them in the fourth and leading Nevada Union to a 50-40 victory.

Third straight in Oakmont — Jan. 26

Jan. 26 dawned with the cold realization that the Lady Miners were still on the road and still needed two victories to get back into the playoff race.

Following a defensively lax first quarter against the Oakmont Vikings, Nevada Union put together a stellar effort in the remaining three quarters, holding the Vikings to 4, 5, and 2 points, respectively.

Seniors once again led the way — Grace Zydonis caused multiple Oakmont turnovers on defense while post Leena Kohlmeister demonstrated her trademark footwork to create openings on the block for Ellery Beaudette, to the tune of 13 points. Nearly every Miner scored in the victory, with juniors Abri Blackston and Jessica Lake chipping in 5 points each, and sophomore Jessie Slade continuing her offensive onslaught with another 11.

If It’s Thursday, We Must Be in Ponderosa — Jan. 27

The Foothill Valley League schedule is unforgiving and requires every team to play a home-and-home against each of the others. Drained by injuries and illness back on Jan. 7, the Miners dropped their first contest to the Ponderosa Bruins and their hot-shooting perimeter players.

This time, however, the Lady Miners were determined to achieve a different result. Armed with their full squad, the Miners used the long drive to Shingle Springs to focus their thoughts, steaming out of the gates with a scorched-earth defense that held the Bruins to a mere 3 points in the first half.

Good teams, however, can only be held down so long, and Ponderosa regrouped at halftime, coming back to notch 12 points in the third. Jessie Slade answered with 9 of her own as the Miners nursed a 23-15 fourth-quarter lead against the resurgent Bruins and their spirited student section.

Ponderosa turned up the defensive pressure and clawed the lead back to 3 points, but the inside play from Ghosheh and defensive intensity of their own enabled the Lady Miners to carry the day, eking out the 29-26 victory and putting themselves firmly back in the playoff picture.

Miners win two of three to close regular season

Back in the friendly confines of West Gym at Nevada Union High School, the Lady Miners continued their winning ways on Feb. 1, with their second win over the Rio Linda Knights in two weeks, 48-38.

The girls faced Oakmont two days later in their final home game of the season, and picked up a 52-42 win to stretch their winning streak to six game.

The Miners then faced Placer on Thursday to close out the regular season, and had their winning streak snapped in a 49-38 defeat.