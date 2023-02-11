Sports Reporter
On Thursday night, the Nevada Union Lady Miners (4-16, 2-8) took on the Ponderosa Bruins (25-3, 9-1). The Miners fought hard but lost to the Bruins 62-47.
“We have struggled all season to put points on the board,” head coach David Kramer said. “Ponderosa went on a bit of a scoring run, and we weren’t able to keep the pace and got in a hole we couldn’t dig ourselves out.”
Nevada Union played tough in the first half and only trailed 26-23 at halftime. The Miners were able to hang around behind the tough play from junior Jessie Slade, who had 12 first-half points.
Ponderosa came out firing in the second half, scoring 25 points, with 12 coming from three-point land. The Bruins made nine total threes in the game.
Nevada Union tried to battle back in the fourth, which they outscored Ponderosa 15-11, but it was too late and the Lady Miners could not recover.
Seeing the Miners play passionately for all four quarters was inspiring for the future of the program.
Slade led the Miners in scoring with 19 points, and she was all over the court making plays for the Miners.
“Jessie is an amazing athlete, “head coach Kramer said. “She grew up with three older brothers and learned how to compete and hold her own. She always gives her all. But she isn’t playing for herself; she loves her teammates, wants them to succeed, and strives to do her part for her team. As impressive as she is as an athlete, she’s even more impressive in her character and sportsmanship.”
Senior Addison Parmenter added ten points for Nevada Union; sadly, the season is over for the Lady Miners; despite their record, they were a team that consistently played hard.
“I am very proud of these young ladies this season,” Kramer said. “They all worked extremely hard and grew as teammates. We learned a new defense that they embraced and improved on. I am thoroughly impressed with the caliber of character shown by the seniors and their consistent dedication, effort, and positive spirit.”
JV Lady Miners
The junior varsity Lady Miners finished their season 15-5 and 9-0 in the Foothill Valley League with their 54-40 win over the Ponderosa Bruins Thursday.
They finished the season undefeated in league with a nine game winning streak.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
