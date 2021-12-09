Lady Bruins win CIF Section Foundation game
On Nov. 30, the Lady Bruins varsity basketball team hosted the CIF Section Foundation game against Ghidotti, winning 64-17.
Morgan Peterson pitched in 11 points, and Heaven Lafata scored 8. The next night the Lady Bruins destroyed El Camino, 68-27, with Jordan Foster leading the way with 16 points and Kaylee Vieira scoring 9.
The Lady Bruins then entered the Live Oak Basketball Tournament, where the team went 3-0 and took home the championship trophy.
During the opener against North Tahoe, the team was led by Claire McDaniel’s four steals and Jordan Foster’s 14 as they went on to a 41-17 victory. The second round was against league rival Marysville, where freshmen Marianna Moya-Krill hit three 3-pointers and Aly Vieira scored 11 points. In the final game, Krissy Kelly got hot from the three-point line, hitting three 3-pointers along with Jordan Foster’s four 3-pointers and 19 points to beat Yuba City 73-45.
Julia Pisenti and Kaylee Vieira’s strong overall tournament earned them All-Tournament honors, while Jordan Foster’s domination earned her tournament MVP.
On Wednesday, the Lady Bruins defeated Sac High, 71-41, in Sacramento. The effort was led by Kaylee Vieira’s 24 points, with Heaven Lafata pitching in 11.
JV beat El Camino on Nov. 30, 74-15. They were led by Gina Genovese’s 18 points, Taryn Cleek’s 16, Sabrina Mantooth’s 14, and Teresa Moya-Krill’s 11. Cass Craig added 9 points and six steals.
On Wednesday, JV beat Gridley at the Oroville tournament, 58-32. The win was led by Taryn Cleek’s 22 points, Teresa Moya-Krill’s 14 points, and Sabrina Mantooth’s 12 points. Cass Craig also added seven deflections.
Source: Jenn Krill, Bear River Girls’ Basketball
