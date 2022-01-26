Lady Bruins suffer season’s first loss

The Bear River girls’ basketball team put its perfect record on the line Tuesday night in a key road matchup against league rivals Colfax.

The unbeaten Bruins would struggle through four quarters, suffering their first defeat of the year while scoring a season low in points in a 46-26 loss against against the Falcons.

Bear River (15-1, 3-1 Pioneer Valley League) looked to rebound Wednesday night in another league matchup at home against Center (8-8, 2-2 Pioneer Valley League). Results not available at time of print.

Senior Jordan Foster and senior teammate Julia Pisenti lead the Bruins in scoring, thus far, averaging 13.5 points per game, said Head Coach Jenn Krill.

“My seniors are great leaders. They set a great example on the floor,” said Krill.





The play of Kaylee Vieira was highlighted by Krill. The junior forward is averaging 10 points per game, 11 rebounds per game, and a team-high four steals per game.

“We’re pretty deep,” said Krill on her second season coaching the Bruins. “The 10 girls that are on varsity all play a lot and they all contribute. It’s probably the most balanced team I’ve ever coached.”

Krill also spent several years coaching at Nevada Union.

The girls will remain at home Friday against league foes Foothill (5-7, 0-2 Pioneer Valley League). Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com