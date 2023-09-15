Sports Reporter
From July 28 to July 30, the United States Kuo Shu Federation (USKSF) International Tournament occurred in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Nevada Union sophomore Kayla Fern Aaron competed in the competition.
To compete in the competition, the individual should be a Kuo Shu promoter, exhibit expertise in Kung Fu techniques, be of high moral character and martial ethics, and set the standard for the next generation of students.
They should promote a healthy body and harmony. The individual must also have contributed to martial arts by publishing articles in trade magazines, producing instructional videos, and assisting the next generations in promoting Kuo Shu. This is recognition for a lifetime of achievement. The individual must be a USKSF member for at least five years.
Kayla competed in three events in the most competitive division, Advanced 15-17 years old. Fern came in second place in Kung Fu Long Weapon (long staff), third place in Kung Fu Short Weapon (Swallowtail Straight Sword), and fourth place in the Kung Fu Open Hand Form (Xiao Fu Yen).
Aaron got into Kung Fu when her mom, Karla Aaron, was a counselor at Ghidotti, and Aaron saw some students doing Kung Fu in a talent show.
“Some of my mom’s students there were doing Kung FU at Body Balance Academy,” Aaron said. ‘I remember going to the Ghidotti Talent Show and seeing that and being really interested in it, and my mom was like, I know those girls; we can get you in there. Then I started, and ever since, it’s just been my favorite thing.”
It was the same girls at the talent show that Aaron looked up to, who were role models to her and made her want to do Kung Fu.
“It was those girls; they’re adults now,’ Aaron added. “Yeah, but they were black belts and black sashes at the time. They were tremendous role models for me.”
Also, Ki’ala Lujan is Aaron’s Kung Fu mentor and is the one who inspired her to train at Body Balance Academy in Grass Valley.
Aaron has been doing Kung Fu for seven years, and her first competition was in Baltimore in 2019, where the only significant competitions are held.
“I started the competition in 2019, Aaron said. “There’s only the big one. The only big one is in Baltimore, and I’ve been there twice.”
In 2019, Aaron earned two first-place finishes and one-fourth place.
Kung Fu takes a lot of time; Kayla practices weekly to stay sharp on her routine.
“Kung Fu is a big commitment”, Aaron said. “I practice four days a week for about one to two hours. I do training at the academy and also train at home on my own time.”
This year, Aaron was not expecting to place. She was going for the experience, to do martial arts and be around others who did it. Sometimes, when you don’t set high expectations, you perform well because you don’t have that added pressure on yourself.
Aaron enjoyed her experience in Maryland. She met new people and even saw some of the people she met back in 2019.
“It was amazing,” Aaron said. “The people there are so amazing, talented, and dedicated to the art. It was inspiring because some people dedicate their whole lives to this and find a purpose within Kung Fu. And it’s, I don’t know. It’s magical.”
“I also met people I met last time I was there, “ Aaron added. “It was like a reconnect moment because they were like, I remember you from how many years ago, four years. It was just an awesome experience. I competed against them again, which was really cool. They’ve grown, too, so it’s awesome seeing their growth along with my growth.
But she was also sad that she did not go to Baltimore with a team.
“I went by myself this time to the tournament without a team, just me and my mom,” Aaron added. “Which was kind of sad, but seeing all the other teams there made it okay because I felt like it was kind of part of it.”
Aaron likes to compete in the Baltimore competition every other year.
“I don’t like going every year,” Aaron said. “I went in 2019, and then COVID happened. It is also expensive to travel all the way there for a weekend. I plan on going every other year, maybe.”
Performing in front of thousands of people with all eyes on you can be scary especially when performing by yourself. You are already under tremendous pressure because you want to perform well, but when all eyes are on you, it can make for a very nervous situation.
“All eyes on me basically,” Aaron said. “It was a lot of pressure, but when you get out there and you start doing your form, I don’t think of anything when I’m doing it. I just go into that zone.”
Kung Fu is something Aaron sees herself doing as she gets older in life.
“It’s always going to be part of my life,” Aaron said.