Aaron competed in three events in the most competitive division, Advanced 15-17 years old. Fern came in second place in Kung Fu Long Weapon (long staff), third place in Kung Fu Short Weapon (Swallowtail Straight Sword), and fourth place in the Kung Fu Open Hand Form (Xiao Fu Yen).

From July 28 to July 30, the United States Kuo Shu Federation (USKSF) International Tournament occurred in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Nevada Union sophomore Kayla Fern Aaron competed in the competition.

