KARATE: Gold Mountain Invitational features young martial artists, supports Child Advocates of Nevada County

More than 60 young martial artists put their skills on display at the fourth annual Gold Mountain Invitational Youth Karate Tournament held Saturday at Nevada Union High School.

The tourney featured local students along with others from all over Northern California coming together to participate in friendly competition in events such as kata (empty hand forms), point sparring and weapons kata.

The competition was hosted by David and Jakki Garcia of Grass Valley Kenpo Family Karate.

Grass Valley Kenpo has been putting on this tournament to support Child Advocates of Nevada County, with all proceeds earned going to charity. This year the Gold Mountain Invitational raised $3,425, to make a grand total of more than $10,000 donated since the tournament’s inaugural year. Last year an additional donation was made to the victims of the Carr Fire.

“Jakki and I are so thankful for the businesses and families who raised money to help sponsor our fourth annual Gold Mountain Invitational” said David Garcia. “If not for them, we wouldn’t be able to host such a successful event. We would also like to thank all of the people that donated their time and effort to run the tournament so smoothly. We are also very happy to be able to support Child Advocates of Nevada County. They do wonderful work for children and the community.”

For more information about Grass Valley Kenpo Family Karate call 530-271-5425 or http://www.kenpofamilykarate.com. For more information about Child Advocates of Nevada County visit http://www.caofnc.org.

Gold Mountain Invitational Results

Kata (open hand forms)

J.J. Jaxon Gibson, 3rd place (5-6 year old beginner division)

Finley Wood, 2nd place (7 year old beginner division)

Charlotte Wood, 1st place (8-9 beginner division)

Henry Soni, 2nd place (8-9 beginner division)

Finn Anderson, 3rd place (8-9 beginner division)

Aidynn Salter, 2nd place (8-9 advanced division)

Max Herndon, 3rd place (10-11 beginner division)

Waylon Slavin, 1st place (10-11 intermediate division)

Jenner Rae, 3rd place (10-11 intermediate division)

Emma Schwartz, 2nd place (10-11 advanced division)

Addie Wood, 3rd place (10-11 advanced division)

Angelo Chacon, 1st place (12-13 beginner division)

Sebastian Lee, 2nd place (12-13 beginner division)

Marley Lopin, 1st place (12-13 advanced division)

Riley Depew, 2nd place (14-16 intermediate division)

Jolie Allen, 2nd place (10-13 brown and black belt division)

Synchronized Kata

Addie Wood and Marley Lopin, 1st place

Emma Schwartz and Aidynn Salter, 2nd place

Weapons Kata

Aidynn Salter, 2nd place (10-and-under division)

Ariana Janow, 1st place (11-12 division)

Emma Schwarz, 3rd place (11-12 division)

Marley Lopin, 1st place (13-16 division)

Point sparring

J.J. Jaxon Gibson, 1st place (5-6 beginner division)

Nolan Rainsbarger, 2nd place (5-6 beginner division)

Finley Wood, 1st place (7 beginner division)

Charli Anderson, 2nd place (7 beginner division)

Charlotte Wood, 1st place (8-9 beginner division)

Finn Anderson, 2nd place (8-9 beginner division)

Keanu Lee, 3rd place (8-9 beginner division)

Aidynn Salter, 3rd place (8-9 advanced division)

Max Herndon, 3rd place (10-11 beginner division)

Jenner Rae, 1st place (10-11 intermediate division)

Emma Schwartz, 1st place (10-11 advanced division)

Addie Wood, 2nd place (10-11 advanced division)

Ariana Janow, 1st place (12-13 intermediate division)

Angelo Chacon, 3rd place (12-13 intermediate division)

Marley Lopin, 3rd place (12-13 advanced division)

Riley Depew, 2nd place (14-16 intermediate division)

Jolie Allen, 3rd place (12-16 brown and black belt girls)

Joshua Trace, 3rd place (13-16 year old brown and black belt boys)