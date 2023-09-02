Kaden Cavort

Running back Kaden Cavolt (3) running with the ball with Blake Simning (1) leading the way in the Bruins 52-0 win over the Cougars earlier this season.

 Brian O’Brien

The Bear River Bruins Bruins traveled to Modesto Friday night to take on the Johansen Vikings. The Bruins were able to pull out a hard-fought win to improve 2-0 on the season.

"Great second-half effort and I have to give a lot of the credit to our defense," Bruins head coach Tanner Mathias said. "Johansen's running backs are pretty impressive, but our Defense wanted to earn some respect by slowing them down. I don't have their rushing totals, but I know it was much lower than what they have had this season. "