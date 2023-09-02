The Bear River Bruins Bruins traveled to Modesto Friday night to take on the Johansen Vikings. The Bruins were able to pull out a hard-fought win to improve 2-0 on the season.
"Great second-half effort and I have to give a lot of the credit to our defense," Bruins head coach Tanner Mathias said. "Johansen's running backs are pretty impressive, but our Defense wanted to earn some respect by slowing them down. I don't have their rushing totals, but I know it was much lower than what they have had this season. "
Before Friday's game, the Vikings came into it with over 800 yards rushing in two games.
Running back Kaden Cavolt got things started for the Bruins with a 22-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Cole Stowers.
Cavolt opened the second half with a 75-yard return for his second score!
Then, in the third quarter, Cavolt got a 33-yard touchdown reception from Stowers. Cavolt also had 4.5 tackles, 72 yards receiving on four catches, and 29 yards rushing on six Carries.
Junior Ian Van Winkle was Bear River's star on defense, playing multiple spots on the defensive line. He compiled four tackles, two for a loss, and three sacks.
Next Friday, Bear River heads to Modesto again to take on the Davis Spartans (0-2).