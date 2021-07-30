Junior golfer drives, chips, putts way to sub-regional round

Hank Sowell placed third overall at the Drive, Chip and Putt Competition held July 1 at Montreux Golf and Country Club in Reno.

Submitted to The Union

Hank Sowell’s introduction to the game of golf came early as a set of clubs was among the gifts he received on his very first birthday.

His affinity for the sport has only grown from there.

“He’s always loved the game because he’s seen how much his father loves the game, and it’s something fun they’ve been able to do together,” said Hank’s mother, Talia Sowell. “It’s been really fun for both of them.”

Now, at the age of 7, Hank spends most afternoons playing the game he loves with his father, Matt Sowell, at Alta Sierra Country Club.

“My dad taught me,” Hank said, adding that his favorite thing about golf is, “just being on the course and enjoying my time there.”

Hank recently showcased the skills he’s developed at a Drive, Chip and Putt competition, and did so with impressive results.

Competing at a local qualifier July 1 at Montreux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Hank shined in the chipping portion of the event and placed second in his division, 7- to 9-year-old boys, with 30 points. He was fourth in driving (11 points) and 12th in putting (22 points), which landed him in third overall (63 points) and earned him a spot in the next week’s sub-regional qualifier.

Participants in Drive, Chip and Putt events compete in all three skills and hit three shots per discipline for a total of nine shots. Points are accumulated per shot at each skill. The overall champion in each division is determined by the golfer with the most points accumulated between all three skills, according to the Drive, Chip and Putt Rules.

Hank said he is excited for the upcoming sub-regional qualifier, which is set for Tuesday at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento.

“(My goal) is winning and doing my best,” said Hank.

The top two competitors in each division at the sub-regional qualifier advance on to the regional qualifier Sept. 26 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

