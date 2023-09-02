The Nevada Union Jr. Miners took to their home turf for the first time this season as the local youth football program played host to the Ponderosa Jr. Bruins Saturday at Hooper Stadium.

All four matches featured impressive effort from all players involved and when the sun set on the day’s contests, the Jr. Miners walked off the field with wins at the 8U and 14U levels while the Jr. Bruins earned victories at the 10U and 12U levels.

Article submitted by NUJM coaching staff members. For more information about the NUJM program visit www.jrminers.org.