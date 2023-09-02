The Nevada Union Jr. Miners took to their home turf for the first time this season as the local youth football program played host to the Ponderosa Jr. Bruins Saturday at Hooper Stadium.
All four matches featured impressive effort from all players involved and when the sun set on the day’s contests, the Jr. Miners walked off the field with wins at the 8U and 14U levels while the Jr. Bruins earned victories at the 10U and 12U levels.
8U: Jr. Miners 34, Jr. Bruins 15
The Jr. Miners 8U football team beat the Ponderosa Jr. Bruins thanks to a stingy defensive effort and an offensive onslaught that put five touchdowns on the scoreboard.
After recovering a forced fumble on the Jr. Bruins opening offensive play, the jr. Miners struck gold first with an opening touchdown scamper by running back Kaeson Ayson. The offensive line, led by center Wesley Christiansen, guards Temoc De La Fuente and Cash Federmeyer, tackles Levi Lowe and Jamie Ramirez and tight end Jace Ibanez, drove the Ponderosa defense down field to take the early lead.
The Jr. Miners then kept the momentum going by recovering the ensuing onside kick thanks to a successful boot by Tallyn Hammerschmidt and quick reflexes to jump on the loose ball by Harvey Kahler.
Running back Max Claydon took his turn putting points on the scoreboard with a touchdown scamper of his own, thanks to key outside blocks by receivers Ryder Spingola and Maximus Vanvalkenburg-Hoppis to give the Miners a 14-0 lead.
A frustrated Ponderosa team tried to muster some offensive firepower before the end of the first quarter, but a stonewall defensive front led by Bralon Eckhartdt, Colby Stanley, Cole Watson, Elex Steinbach, Jax Steinbach-Ward, Hunter Meek, Jameson Smith, Lucy Iverson, Trevor Markowich-Smith, Westin Green, and Wyatt Amick forced the Jr. Bruins to turn the ball over on downs.
Nevada Union’s offense then took the ball back and marched down the field, capped by a long touchdown run by quarterback Chance Strong, extending the Jr. Miners lead to 20 points just before halftime.
Just as it looked like things couldn’t get much worse for Ponderosa, special teams ace and all-around kick returner Charlie Oliver took the second half kickoff down the sideline and to the house, putting NU up 26-0.
Putting the icing on the cake, Noah Burkhart ran down the opposing Bruins sideline, juking out multiple defenders on his way to another Jr. Miner touchdown. After a Chance Strong two point completion pass to Burkhart, Nevada Union would extend their advantage to 34 points.
“Credit goes out to the entire coaching staff for this win” said 8U head coach Kyle Klauer.
“Thanks to assistants Jason Tipton, Jason Burkhart, R.J. Green, Amber Sullivan, Brandon Stevens, and our Team Mom Liz Burkhart, we all as a collective were able to challenge our team this week both mentally and physically for them to get the first league win for the 8U Jr. Miners at home in 4 years. We would also like to give a huge thank you to our NUJM President Sarah Hart, as well as the entire board, for the tireless efforts that it takes on a weekly basis to pull off the season as a whole.”
The 8U Miners now have a 1-1 overall record and will look to continue momentum towards a potential SYF playoff run in late October.
10U: Jr. Bruins 12, Jr. Miners 7
Despite a strong second half surge by the Jr. Miners, it was the Jr. Bruins who took home the win after a hard-fought 10U gridiron battle Saturday.
The Jr. Bruins were the aggressors early, scoring two first half touchdowns to take a 12-0 advantage into halftime.
Nevada Union came out in the second half determined to claw their way back into the game and it didn’t take long for the Jr Miners to start producing big plays.
NU’s defense quickly forced a turnover on downs, and the offense capitalized on the very next play as running back Ethan Christensen ripped off an impressive 50-yard touchdown run. Milo Brown added a 1-point conversion run to pull NU to within five.
Nevada Union’s defense remained staunch for the remainder of the game, and the offense made one last late push for victory as it drove the ball into the red zone late in the fourth quarter, but time ultimately ran out on the Jr. Miners.
Christensen led all NU ball carriers in the contest, scoring the team’s lone touchdown and topping the 100-yard rushing mark for the game.
The Jr. Miners ground attack was made possible by offensive lineman Bodhi Figueroa, Stephen Tipton, Riley Odegaard, Jace Lane, Tyler Baldwin, Eli Calderon and Madden Rivera.
Figueroa, Tipton, Odegaard and Baldwin all made impact plays on the defensive line as well with each notching tackles for a loss.
The Jr. Miners defense also got strong play from linebackers Kaleb Baldwin, Jaxon Sullivan, Everett Plunkett and Ricardo Avina, as well as cornerbacks Josh Boyer and Casey Miller.
“The team worked really hard to prepare for this game and it showed,” said 10U head coach Adam Hall. “We had a lot of players step up and make big plays for us. I’m excited to see how they progress as the season goes on.”
12U: Jr. Bruins 20, Jr. Miners 8
Nevada Union’s 12U squad dropped their first contest of the season, falling to their Ponderosa counterparts Saturday.
The Jr. Miners jumped out to an early first half lead when Justus Claydon stormed down the middle of the field for a 74 yard touchdown run.
Nevada Union would also hit on a 63-yard pass play from quarterback Uriah Painter to Julian Cortez which put NU in a goal to go situation.
Ponderosa’s defense stiffened from there and held the Miners in check for the remainder of the contest.
The Jr. Bruins would also find their footing offensively as they scored 20-straight points to grab the win.
14U: Jr. Miners 14, Jr. Bruins 12
The 14U Jr. Miners continued their strong start to the season, improving to 2-0 after knocking off Ponderosa.
Nevada Union got the scoring started with an explosive 80-yard pass play in which quarterback Jesse Kitt connected with receiver Guiseppi Turiello over the top of the Ponderosa defense. Kitt added a 2-point kick to put the Jr. Miners up 8-0. Also making an impact for the Jr. Miners air attack was Kade Davis who hauled in a 16-yard pass for a first down.
Nevada Union put the game away in the fourth quarter with a clutch 4-yard touchdown run by Leeland Huntington.
“On a 4th and goal timeout I told the boys we had to get this to win the game and I have never seen such pure determination in a group of young men’s eyes as I did then,”said 14U head coach Anthony Lang. “Walking off, I new without a doubt we were getting that touchdown.” Creating the room to run for NU was offensive linemen Gabriel Enos, Aiden Pollock, Vincent Kiser, Ryder Droddy and Dupree Droddy.
On defense, Huntington led the team in tackles followed by Austin Elvin and Jarrett Sleeth. The Jr. Miners also forced multiple turnovers with Sleeth and Davis each pulling down an interception, and Abriam Lomboy recovering a fumble.
“The defense kept us in this game,” said Lang.
Anchoring the NU defensive line was strong play from Braylen Link, Enos, Kiser and Collin Murray. Controlling the edges were linebackers Jamin Crossen, Luka Trifunovic and Gunnar Peeler. Locking down the Ponderosa receivers all game were defensive backs Brady Hammerschmidt, Oscar Thomas and Josiah Brown.
The next game for the Nevada Union Jr. Miners program is another league home matchup against longtime rival, the Placer Jr. Hillmen, on Sunday Sept. 10th at Hooper Stadium in Grass Valley.