Four quarters of football was simply not enough time to determine a winner for the much anticipated match up between the Nevada Union Jr. Miners 8U team and their longtime rivals the Placer Jr. Hillmen this past Sunday at Hooper Stadium.
The two teams fought one another in a knock down, drag out brawl for 40 minutes of gameplay that ultimately had to be settled during an extra 10 minute overtime period.
When the dust finally settled, the Miners rose up victorious, 24-18, after one overtime period.
The Jr. Miner defense came out of the gates strong by stuffing the Placer offense and forcing them to an opening drive punt. Nevada Union then steadily drove the ball down field capped by a long touchdown scamper by Kaeson Ayson, who broke multiple tackle attempts on his way to giving the Jr. Miners a 6-0 edge.
The Hillmen answered back with a touchdown run of their own, tying the contest at 6-6.
After a Nevada Union fumble on the ensuing offensive drive, Placer once again drove down the length of the field and capped it off with another touchdown run to go up 12-6 heading into halftime.
After some adjustments during the break and time to gather themselves both mentally and physically, the Jr. Miners opened up the second half with a 60 yard touchdown run, once again by Ayson. The missed extra point try by the Jr. The Miners kept the score 12-12 going into the fourth quarter.
The defense for both teams stepped up big on the next two offensive drives. Leading the way on the Nevada Union side was Braylon Eckhardt, Colby Stanley, Levi Lowe, Charlie Oliver, and Chance Strong. Both teams forced the other to turn the ball over on downs after drives initially took off but came to a screeching halt.
Once Placer got the ball back, the Jr. Hillmen then broke off a long touchdown run to give the Hillmen a 6 point lead as the fourth quarter was starting to wind down.
Nevada Union’s offense knew that it was put up or shut up time and, after a slow start to the drive, running back Jace Ibanez broke loose for a long touchdown scamper down the sideline, juking out multiple Placer defenders on his way to the end zone.
With the game 18-18 as the fourth quarter concluded, the two teams headed into overtime to settle it.
After winning the coin toss, Nevada Union chose to go on defense for the first session of the overtime period. Placer looked like they would punch the football into the end zone on the first play of OT, but thanks to a huge open field stop by the leading tackler on the day Jamie Ramirez the drive would come to an end with a fourth down turnover.
It was now time for Nevada Union to finish the job. The Jr. Miners had four plays to get the football into the end zone, though it wouldn’t take that many.
Ayson capped the game off with a hat trick when he rushed down the sideline for his third touchdown. The Miners then celebrated the victory in front of a packed crowd who were on their feet, cheering them on and congratulating them on the victory.
“First off I just want to give credit to that Placer football team,” said head coach Kyle Klauer. “They were short handed on the day and those boys gave it all they had out there. Placer had us on the ropes and for awhile there it looked like they would pull it out going into the final quarter. Our team bent but didn’t break and in the end we persevered for the overtime victory here at home.”
The 8U Miners now have a 2-1 record on the season and have a bye week to prepare for an upcoming league bout against Sutter.
10U: Jr. Hillmen 2, Jr. Miners 0
It was a defensive slugfest at the 10U level as the defenses for Nevada Union and Placer shined on the gridiron Sunday.
In a contest where both offenses failed to score, it was Placer’s defense that forced a safety in the third quarter that would ultimately be the difference in a hard-fought game by both sides.
Leading Nevada Union’s defensive effort was Stephen Tipton who notched four tackles for a loss from his defensive end position. Fellow defensive linemen Tyler Baldwin, Riley Odegaard, Bodhi Figueroa and Eli Calderon also made impact plays in the trenches. Outside linebacker Everett Plunkett impressed as he notched multiple tackles for a loss and recovered a fumble. Inside linebackers Jaxon Sullivan and Kaleb Baldwin, who tallied multiple tackles and recovered a fumble, did a good job of stuffing Placer’s run game between the tackles. Josh Boyer added a tackle for a loss from his cornerback position. Ricardo Avina, Kevin Beard and Macklin Frey also made their presence known for NU’s defense.
The 10U Jr. Miners get back at it Sept. 23 at home against Sutter.
12U: Jr. Miners 54, Jr. Hillmen 14
The Jr. Miners 12U squad pounded their Placer counterparts, scoring at will through the air and on the ground en route to a blowout victory Sunday at Hooper Stadium.
“It was a great confidence booster for our team to win by that many points, and have that kind of success both offensively and defensively,” said head coach Joe Hart.
Nevada Union quarterback Uriah Painter led the offensive charge with five passing touchdowns, three of which went to Julian Cortez (21, 37, 14).
Painter also connected with Hunter Lampe for a 55 yard touchdown pass and Justus Claydon for a 55 yard scoring strike. Claydon added a 33 yard touchdown run as well. Also reaching pay dirt in the game was Luke Conway, who darted 46 yards for a score.
Hart was quick to praise the offensive line for the offensive onslaught.
“Our offensive line did exactly what we asked them to do,” he said. “Gunnar Julian’s snaps from center we’re on target all game.”
Defensively, the Jr. Miners stuffed Placer’s Wing T attack for much of the game. Cortez led the push with multiple tackles for a loss.
“Everyone got to play on the defensive side of the ball and that is exciting to see from a coaches perspective,” said Hart. “Our squad does a great job when it comes to competing with Placer.”
The 12U Jr. Miners are now 2-1 on the season. Next up for NU is Sutter on Sept. 23.
14U: Jr. Hillmen 21, Jr. Miners 6
The Nevada Union 14U squad fell behind early and never fully recovered Sunday, falling to rival Placer At Hooper Stadium.
The Jr. Hillmen jumped out to a 14-0 first half lead, and tacked on another score in the third quarter to push their advantage to 21.
The Jr. Miners would battle back, scoring on a 4-yard touchdown scamper by Aiden Jimenez.
The loss drops the 14U Jr. Miners to 2-1 on the season