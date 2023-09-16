The Jr. MIners 8U squad earned a hard-fought 24-18 overtime victory over Placer on Sunday at Hooper Stadium

 Courtesy Sarah Hart

Four quarters of football was simply not enough time to determine a winner for the much anticipated match up between the Nevada Union Jr. Miners 8U team and their longtime rivals the Placer Jr. Hillmen this past Sunday at Hooper Stadium.

The two teams fought one another in a knock down, drag out brawl for 40 minutes of gameplay that ultimately had to be settled during an extra 10 minute overtime period.

