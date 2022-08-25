Jr. Miners open season with victory

The Nevada Union (10-and-under) Jr. Miners opened the season with a hard-fought victory over the River Valley Jr. Falcons, 30-24, Saturday at Hooper Stadium.

“Our team had to show grit and, more importantly, belief,” said Jr. Miners head coach Joey Hart. “They believed in each other, they believed in the coaches and they believed in themselves.”

Highlighting NU’s offensive attack was quarterback Luke Conway, who threw for one touchdown and ran for two others. Receiver Quinn Murphy was on the receiving end of Conway’s touchdown toss. Traven Huntington, Carter Ehlers and Dylan Grossman also made catches in the win.

Pacing the ground game for the Jr. Miners was Hunter Lampe and Ethan Christiansen.

Creating time for their quarterback and room to run for the ball carriers was offensive linemen Aiden Maier, Dominic Graham, Ryan Schlacter, Landon Youngman and Parker Van Matre.

“The offense held their tempo throughout the game and I believe this was a contributing factor to a great second half for the team,” said Hart.

It was a back-and-forth match that came down to the final second of the ball game. The Miners had the ball and clung to a six-point lead in the waning moments, but came up short on fourth down which gave River Valley one last chance. NU’s defense stepped up one last time and held the Jr. Falcons out of the end zone on the final play.

The defense was anchored by outstanding play from Stephen Tipton, Paxton Sooto, Caleb McCallum, Dylan Grossmann, Quinn Murphy, Van Matre, Huntington, Christiansen, Schlacter, Conway, Maier and Ehlers.

Jr. Miners players Kingston Herley, Jordan Robles, Michael Patche, William Awe-Brannigan, Jaxon McCleary, Kayden Mayen, David Hicks, Tyler Hicks, Brandon Alcala, Everett Plunkett, Zion Anderson, Jack Anderson, Skye Harlow, Barrett Chalker and Tyler Baldwin all played their part to help gain a victory.

“We are proud of the team in how they are trusting each other,” said Hart. “We are looking forward to next week with Ponderosa.”

14U: JR. FALCONS 27, JR. MINERS 0

The 14U Jr. Miners took to the field on a hot Saturday afternoon at Hooper Stadium, and faced off with an equally hot Jr. Falcons squad.

The Jr. Miners did a solid job on defense and managed to force three turnovers. Jarrett Sleet was responsible for forcing the first turnover with an interception early in the game.

Jakob Moroyoqui had a great game on offense and defense, with a few strong physical runs and receptions.

The Miners offense was able to move the football down the field a couple times but was unable to find paydirt.

Both teams played good, hard football but the Jr. Miners came up short with River Valley capturing the victory.

The Miners will put this game behind them and prepare for another physical game at the Ponderosa Jr. Bruins on Saturday.

8U: JR. FALCONS 26, JR. MINERS 0

The Nevada Union Jr. Miners 8U team fought hard, but ultimately lost their season opener against River Valley Saturday at Hooper Stadium.

The Miners were led on offense by center Spencer Murray, who spent the entire game holding off the enormous Jr. Falcon defensive line, allowing quarterback Riley Odegaard to hand off to running backs Kaleb Baldwin, Mason Kitt, Colin Fuhrmann and Kaeson Ayson.

The Miners will take on the Ponderosa Jr. Bruins this Saturday in Shingle Springs, looking for the first win of the season.

Source: NUJM coaches Kyle Klauer (8U write up), Joey Hart (10U write up), Matt Meek (14U write up)