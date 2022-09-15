Jr. Miners earn Shrine Bowl selections

Five Jr. Miner football players and four Jr. Miner cheerleaders have all been selected to participate in the Sacramento (SYF) Youth Shrine Bowl, which benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children.

While this is an All Star game for the eighth-grade athletes in the league, its purpose is much greater than showcasing the athletic talents of these player and cheerleaders. The real purpose is to provide opportunities for athletes to come together with kids from across the region to learn teamwork, provide community service and raise money for a cause that is bigger than just playing a game.

Each Shrine Bowl participant that was selected is not just a standout athlete in football and cheer. As an organization, the Jr. Miners look to nominate athletes that meet a higher level of excellence. Each young man and lady selected is a scholar athlete with a GPA of 3.0 or better, and most have higher than a 3.5 GPA. All are multi-sport athletes who also volunteer in their community through other organizations like Boy Scouts, church groups, and by mentoring other youth sports teams or serving as leaders in their school government. Hunter Jakobs and Mariah Lang are Student Counsel presidents and Mya Traverso is Student Counsel secretary of their respective eighth-grade classes. Two of the NUJM players, Owen Hooper and JC Harris, have played for the Jr. Miner program since they were 6 years old. They come early on game days to help with the younger teams and are looking forward to playing for Nevada Union in high school, and coming back as instructors to help mentor the younger teams. Two of the players are current Shiners Hospital patients and are excited to be able to give back to an organization that has been helping them recover from injuries and surgeries.

As part of their 40-hour community service requirement, each player is required to raise a minimum of $780 that will be donated to Shiners Hospital. However, many of these kids have higher goals in mind. One way they are raising money it to sell tickets to the game. Tickets are $13 each. People can also donate a flat amount. Programs and other items will be sold during all remaining home games. All donations are tax deductible. Last season’s game raised over $50,000 to be donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Those interested in helping these players surpass their goals can reach out to president@jrminers.org to receive information on how to help.

Representing the Nevada Union 14U Jr. Miners at the Shrine Bowl will be JC Harris (football), Owen Hooper (football), Hunter Jakobs (football), Jacob Moroyoqui (football), Amadeus Sharp (football), Mya Traverso (cheer), Mariah Lang (cheer), McKayla Williams (cheer) and Kyleigh Muhlbach (cheer).

The SYF Youth Shrine Bowl, as well as All Star games, will take place Sunday, Nov. 13, at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium.

Source: Nevada Union Jr. Miners President Sarah Hooper