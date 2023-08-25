The Nevada Union Jr. Miners dug into the 2023 season over the weekend, facing off with the River Valley Jr. Falcons on a sweltering Saturday in Yuba City.
Competing on River Valley High School’s gray turf field, the Jr. Miners and Jr. Falcons split the four youth football bouts with Nevada Union’s 14U and 12U teams each taking home a shutout victory, and River Valley earning wins at the 10U and 8U levels.
14U: Jr. Miners 36, Jr. Falcons 0
With about two minutes left in the first half the 14U Jr. Miners put the game out of reach for good as they notched 36 points in the first 18 minutes of the game.
In Sacramento Youth Football, games go into a scrimmage format once one team has gained a lead of 35 points or more.
Leading the Jr. Miners’ offensive effort were the people movers up front as Gabriel Enos, Vinny Kiser, Dupree Droddy, Ryder Droddy, Collin Murray and Aiden Pollock provided excellent offensive line play.
Nevada Union’s Jesse Kitt got the scoring started with a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown, which was set up by a long pass to Guiseppi Turiello. Running back Tatum Zydonis also added a rushing touchdown, going 63-yards to pay dirt.
The Jr. Miners scored through the air as well with Austin Elvin and Jamin Crossen hauling in touchdown passes.
While the offense was putting up points at will, the defense never allowed the Jr. Falcons to take flight. The Jr. Miners gave up just two first downs all game, recovered a River Valley fumble and hawked three interceptions in the contest.
Nevada Union’s defensive push was led by Enos, Kiser, Abriam Lomboy, Brayden Link, Gunnar Peeler and Jackson Coker. The team notched four sacks with Enos taking the QB to the ground three times and Link recording one.
The Jr. Miners secondary created a no-fly zone between the sidelines as Jarrett Sleeth picked off a pair of passes, one of which he took for a pick-six to send the game into scrimmage. Brady Hammerschmidt also nabbed an interception in the contest. Josiah Brown and Kade Davis provided lockdown coverage at the cornerback position.
Leading tacklers for NU were Leeland Huntington and Elvin.
NU’s special teams kicked in 4-of-5 extra points (worth two points), recovered an onside kick. The Jr. Miners’ lead returner was Oscar Thomas. Other standouts on special teams included Luka Trifunovic, Aiden Jimenez, Westin Haack and Jake Lane.
“I’ve told the boys from day one, there is a time to be serious and put in work and payday is the time to have fun and enjoy the hard work, today is payday,” said head coach Anthony Lang. “It was a complete team effort and the score shows: it sure does feel good to be a Miner!”
12U: Jr. Miners 20, Jr. Falcons 0
Behind a staunch defensive effort and a balanced offensive attack, the 12U Jr. Miners blanked the Jr. Falcons and grabbed the opening day victory.
“We have been working hard to get prepared,” said head coach Joe Hart. “I believe compared to where we were last year, we are further ahead, this squad’s potential is exciting to imagine.”
The aggressive Miner defense was led by Julian Cortez, Justus Claydon, Parker Van Matre, Uriah Painter and Gunnar Julian.
Nevada Union’s offense got rolling in the first half when Claydon ripped off a 67-yard touchdown run. Creating the space to run was NU’s front line of Chad Traverso, Dominic Graham, Julian, Ryan Schlacter, and Van Matre. With a kick from Painter for a 2-point conversion the Miners led 8-0.
The Miners offense came out strong in the second half and connected on a pass from Painter to Kevin Mohr for 17 yards. Claydon, led by Graham and the rest of the offensive line, then added another long touchdown run, this time going 75 yards for the score.
“It was a solid game for us to open the season with,” said Hart. “Everyone was able to get into the game and compete.”
Assisting the Miners in their 188 yards on the ground was Jordan Robles with three carries for 25 yards as well as Landon Youngman rumbling into the end zone for the final score in the game.
Adding rigidity to the Miner defense in holding the Jr. Falcons to zero points en route to a shutout was outside linebackers Aiden Maier, Traverso, and Lampe. The defensive line fronted by Paxton Sooto, Connor Hall, Graham, Kai Barber, Nick Leach and Henry Scicluna, applied great pressure to the River Valley backfield all game.
“For our first game I am pleased that we played at an optimal level and didn’t waiver,” said Hart. “We of course have work to do in order to get better and reach our potential. That is what next week’s practice is for as we look toward our match up with Ponderosa.”
10U: Jr. Falcons 40, Jr. Miners 0
The 10U Jr. Miners struggled to get going in their season opener, falling to their Jr. Falcons counterparts.
Despite the lopsided score, there were several bright spots for the Jr. Miners.
On defense, Tyler Baldwin shined with multiple quarterback sacks. Ethan Christiansen added a sack as well, and Stephen Tipton tallied multiple tackles for a loss.
On the offensive side of the ball, Milo Brown, Jaxon Sullivan, Kevin Beard and Everett Plunkett chipped in with solid carries throughout the contest.
“The boys played a tough game and gave 100 percent out there,” said head coach Adam Hall. “I’m proud of every single one of them.”
Next up for the Jr. Miners is a home game Saturday at Hooper Stadium where they will take on the Ponderosa Jr. Bruins. The 8U contest gets things started at 10 a.m., 10U kicks off at noon, 12U digs in at 2 p.m. and 14U closes the day out with a 4 p.m. kickoff.