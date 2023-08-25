The Nevada Union Jr. Miners dug into the 2023 season over the weekend, facing off with the River Valley Jr. Falcons on a sweltering Saturday in Yuba City.

Competing on River Valley High School’s gray turf field, the Jr. Miners and Jr. Falcons split the four youth football bouts with Nevada Union’s 14U and 12U teams each taking home a shutout victory, and River Valley earning wins at the 10U and 8U levels.

Article submitted by NUJM coaching staff members. For more information about the NUJM program visit www.jrminers.org.