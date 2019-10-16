YOUTH FOOTBALL: Jr. Miners 8U win double OT thriller over Casa Roble

The Nevada Union Jr. Miners 8U football team defeated the Casa Roble Jr. Rams on Saturday, 12-6, in double overtime thanks to stout line play on both sides of the ball.

Led by second year linemen Connor Hall and Ryland Flynn, the Jr. Miners were able to not only take an early six point lead off of an opening drive touchdown run by Julian Cortez, but were also able to hold one of the league’s best running backs in check for the majority of the afternoon.

At the end of regulation with the score tied, 6-6, the Jr. Miners won the overtime coin toss and elected to start the first session on defense, which quickly led to a sack and forced fumble by Hall. The fumble was recovered by third year defender Cody Wasson, giving the Jr. Miners a chance to end the game with an offensive score in the first overtime period.

Casa Roble’s defense bent but didn’t break, forcing a second overtime session, in which once again on defense the Jr. Miners forced another fumble by a punch out tackle by Cortez, which was fallen on and recovered by cornerback Anthony Lang.

Now with an opportunity on offense, the Jr. Miners ended the game for good with a touchdown run by Cortez.

“All of the credit today goes out to these young men”, said head coach Kyle Klauer. “They fought through nearly five full quarters of tackle football to pull this one out. The hard work this year with the conditioning drills they do daily and constant hustle they have done throughout the season in practice paid off big time today.”

Other standouts in the game on offense and defense were Ryan Schlachter, Uriah Painter, Kealon Schrom, Chad Traverso, Kevin Mohr and third year center Braylen Link.

The next matchup for the Jr. Miners is against the Bradshaw Christian Jr. Pride Saturday at Hooper Stadium. The contest is one of two remaining league games in the regular season and an opportunity to earn a playoff spot in the Sacramento Youth Football Division 5 bracket.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.