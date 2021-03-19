John Renslow: Know the rules — Golf cart etiquette

The game of golf is unique in many ways. We can choose to spend some quality time with friends or we can have some time to ourselves. We can get some exercise or cruise along in a golf cart.

How many sports have a different field of play at each location? Or, is there another sport in which a great shot by one player means that player buys everyone else a drink? Which other sport is used as a meeting place for business?

During plentiful as well as lean economic times, golf can play a pivotal role in keeping your spirits up or landing that next deal. Maybe you just need to get out of the house or, who knows, you might be introduced to a new client on the golf course.

With this in mind, Get Into Golf aims to educate local golfers. We want you to feel comfortable on the course and to play your best. This education may introduce some helpful etiquette topics or important rules.

Every sport has rules. You can’t pick up the ball and run with a basketball (although it’s been tried). You shouldn’t run to third base from home plate (it’s been tried, too). But, perhaps more than any other, golf has numerous unwritten rules or codes and nearly all cover our behavior.

Some things are written. In fact, there is a section on etiquette in the Rules of Golf. If you haven’t read them, it is a brief yet helpful introduction about courtesy and safety on the course. Generally, this writer’s goal is to address the other, less publicized, but still valuable lessons in golf course decorum.

An area of conduct not often discussed is the operation of a golf cart. This would seem basic. However, just like driving a car should not be complex, too many folks just don’t seem to have a complete grasp.

Imagine, you are driving behind a car or truck on the street. The automobile begins to slow down; slower, then slower. When, all of a sudden, the right blinker goes on. The car is going still slower, but it has not moved from the center of the lane and the approaching right turn is just a short distance.

Finally, from the middle of the road, the car begins its curve to the right. In what feels like slow motion, the rear of the car leaves an area seemingly shared with your front bumper.

For safety and courtesy of others, it might be better for the driver to move over, possibly use the shoulder of the road to make that “hair pin” turn. You gotta love it.

Driving your golf cart should be simple. But, some of the simple things escape us all. And, as been said before, we want your first impression on the golf course to be a good one. So, let’s go over a few helpful hints on how to drive that golf cart.

1. Always make sure that your golf bag is firmly secured to the bag compartment. If I had a nickel for every golf bag that fell off the back of the cart and onto the ground below, I could solve California’s budget problem. It starts with a large crash and is followed by several golf balls bounding energetically away from the bag. Reminds me of bingo or all of those lottery balls bouncing around in that clear tube.

2. Don’t put yourself in the position where you will have to drive away from the hole. You almost always want to be moving forward.

3. Don’t park dead center, in the middle of the cart path. You never know when your playing partner, maintenance vehicle, or beverage cart will need to get by.

4. Try not to put a bunker between you and where you want to go. Park short of it or beyond it and take a straight line to your ball and/or the hole.

5. Divide and conquer. If you are riding with someone else, give them a moment to assess their shot and get a golf club, then move on to your ball. Or, let them take the cart and you move on to your ball. Just communicate and keep things moving along.

This is good stuff. It might not seem like a high priority, but you want folks to focus on your driving (pun intended) and not driving them crazy (that one, too).

John Renslow is a PGA professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses.