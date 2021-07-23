John Renslow: Future is bright

A couple of weeks ago, we touched on the topic, the curiosity of Phil Mickelson’s sunglasses. Why is he wearing them? And, why don’t we know anything about them?

New lens technology is encouraging more tour players to wear them and, due to contractual obligations, the identity of Phil’s new shades will remain a mystery for the time being.

Since then, your feedback has been consistent.

“Geez, John, you left us hanging. What type should I buy? How much do they cost? Where should I get them?”

Once again, Get Into Golf is here to help.

Let’s start off with the two manufacturers that are most likely the type Phil is wearing. One is the Mykita Caleb. These are a high-end, stylish pair for affluent, active people.

Remember, Phil’s explanation for donning the frames was general eye protection. He was using some medical cream on his face. This must have caused reflection and he was squinting a lot. They didn’t move around during his swing and his eyes were less strained at the end of the round.

The other possibility, being bantered about, is a company out of Hong Kong known as USwing. They claim that their lenses are designed in a such a way as to assist golfers in reading greens. Topographical idiosyncrasies and/or undulations would be more easily visible.

Consider this, however. Tour players can afford virtually anything they want to improve their game. Guys or gals that look to make millions for playing a game would certainly spend (if not provided by the manufacturer) significant sums to lower their scores.

If USwing sunglasses really did what they claim, we would see nearly every tour player pulling these lenses out of the bag every time they reached a green. Take a cursory view of the green. Review your notes. Slide the magic glasses over your nose and presto. But, no. We don’t see that.

Phil wanted to protect his eyes. Unless glasses cause negative optical differences, you should too. For some, the lenses effect our ability to judge distances or change the shape of objects.

According to the Mayo Clinic, we need protective eyewear that blocks 100% of both UVA and UVB rays (UV400), screens out 75% to 90% of visible light, has lenses without scratches or imperfections and are gray in shade for proper color recognition.

There are debates on the lens color. This is your preference.

Oakley Flak 2.0 Golf Sunglasses — All Oakley lenses block 100% UVA/UVB, but these frames are specifically designed to reduce or eliminate motion during your swing. You’ve likely seen Adam Scott wearing a pair. $140 on Amazon.

Adidas Kumacross 2.0 Sunglasses — Lightweight, flexible, and a wrap-around style. You know when the lenses aren’t big enough and you get some side distractions? This wrap around is a big help toward maximum protection. $79 on Amazon.

JMarti JM01 Golf Sunglasses — Not only are these glasses UV400, they claim to be unbreakable and weigh less than an ounce. This is a very good value option. The flip side is that with this low price the lenses may be easier to scratch. $20 on Amazon.

Start here and enjoy shopping, because we know our future is bright!

John Renslow is a PGA professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses