John Renslow: First, know the rules

Ignorance is not bliss. In fact, knowing the Rules of Golf may help your score. Yet, most of us tend to shy away from things we might consider official, especially if they are documents.

Perhaps they’re confusing and we wouldn’t understand them. Or, it is likely they’re boring. Have we read our organization’s bylaws, browsed through real estate paperwork or nestled into a cozy chair with the Magna Carta?

We touched on an important clarification a week or two ago, the choice by the Rules Committee was to play the sand on the PGA Championship’s golf course essentially as “waste bunkers.” Players could touch the sand with practice swings and ground their club before swinging.

However, several years ago on a different golf course, this same PGA Championship Committee decided that all of these areas with sand were played as hazards. Several of these areas looked like unkempt, waste areas, but no, they were defined as bunkers.

If you’re a tour player leading the PGA Championship by a shot with one hole to play, it would have been very useful to know about this unique “local rule” that was provided to every player prior to play.

Also posted in the locker room, it read: “All areas of the course that were designed and built as sand bunkers will be played as bunkers (hazards), whether or not they have been raked. This will mean that many bunkers positioned outside of the ropes, as well some areas of bunkers inside the ropes, close to the rope line, will likely include numerous footprints, heel prints and tire tracks during the play of the Championship. Such irregularities of surface are a part of the game and no free relief will be available from these conditions.”

You see, we all know (or you ought to know) that it is against the rules to “ground” your club in a hazard (touch the sand with your club prior to your swing), which includes prepared sand bunkers. Otherwise, players could move sand around the ball, improving their playing condition.

According to the Rules of Golf, “A ‘bunker’ is a hazard consisting of a prepared area of ground, often a hollow, from which turf or soil has been removed and replaced with sand or the like.”

There are other areas known as “bunkers,” but they don’t fall under the definition of a “hazard.” For example, a “pot” bunker is a depression with growing grass (not that kind of grass) and a “waste” bunker, which typically contains sand, is not regularly maintained.

The year was 2010. Dustin Johnson walks down the 18th fairway and arrives at his ball, his tee shot has come to rest on sand. Granted, this is a very small piece of real estate and people have been walking in and around it all week, yet the rule is clear.

“We made it the No. 1 item on our local rules sheet simply to explain that all of the bunkers that were designed and built as sand bunkers on this golf course would be played that way,” said Mark Wilson, co-chairman of the PGA of America rules committee.

Nonetheless, Johnson, not considering this, grounds his club and proceeds to play the shot.

“Obviously, I know the Rules of Golf and I can’t ground my club in a bunker, but that was just one situation I guess. Maybe I should have looked to the rule sheet a little harder,“ Johnson said at the time.

Wow. “Maybe I should have looked to the rule sheet a little harder.”

There have been a number of situations over the years that will make you feel like a player got the short end of the stick, that life and golf sometimes aren’t fair. When Craig Stadler is penalized for kneeling on a towel, rather than get his pants wet, it just doesn’t seem quite right. When Michelle Wie is disqualified for leaving the scoring area without signing her scorecard, it just seems a bit legalistic.

Johnson’s decision on that Sunday was different. The rules are in place to protect the field and provide equity to the players. Unfortunately, not knowing this rule was very costly. Penalized two strokes for the infraction Johnson finished tied for fifth at nine-under par. Two shots lower at 11-under par would have been a tie for first and a playoff to determine the champion.

Let this be a lesson to us all. First, know your rules. Second, if there is any uncertainty, don’t be afraid to ask a question. It may even help your score.

John Renslow is a PGA professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses