John Renslow: Finding the perfect golf gift

So called “Black Friday,” the busiest shopping day of the year, has come and gone. Literally millions of gung-ho credit card holders pressing toward a merchant’s door in the early morning hours.

At the same time, with our awareness of potential health issues, even more of us are heading online to shop for our friends and family.

Finding the ideal gift is not always a tidy procedure and, if you’re anything like me, your heart is the right place, but your schedule makes the purchase process a sprint down the final stretch.

More than that, what do you buy? Gee, they won’t like that or they probably have a hundred of those.

Once again, Get Into Golf is here to help with our annual “Things to Get for the Golfer who has Everything” list. In no particular order, please consider several fun or fundamental items that should help expedite the process and reduce brain power (to be saved for more social activities).

Indoor Putting Green — We’ve all seen the executives in movies with the putting strip in their office. Well, no more are we limited to a 1-foot by 10-foot paths, there is a lot more to choose from. Whether it’s a rainy day or we need to “practice in place,” check out a variety of options (http://www.golfinfluence.com).

Personalized Shaft Labels — This is great gift for everyone. Small labels that bear your name, club and phone number are made to wrap around each of your golf clubs. It’s like buying insurance for the next time you leave a club on the course (contact the Alta Sierra Country Club Pro Shop at 273-2010 or online at http://www.mggolf.com).

A Life Well Played — Sometimes the best thing you can do is hunker down with a good book. This book containing Arnold Palmer’s stories is a very enjoyable read.

RangeFinder — You may remember an article about the match between Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. With all of the technological options available, apps, watches, handheld devices, etc., the top players in the world (and celebrities who can afford anything) chose to use range finders.

They don’t require subscriptions, you don’t have to download anything, and they will provide you with direct distance information between us and virtually any object. Check out the NX2 (http://www.Precisionprogolf.com).

Golf Themed Ties — It doesn’t seem that long ago that the gift for dad at Christmas was either a tie, some socks, or…wait for it…Old Spice after shave. The tie is still a great gift (find the right color and style at http://www.brooksbrothers.com).

Now, again, if you’re like me your shopping has yet to begin. So, take a leisurely drive or hop online and make a solid choice, there is still plenty of time for your package to arrive before Christmas.

And, as you discover new things (by wandering down the aisles or surfing on the internet) there is still time to tell your “Santa” all of the cool things that you would like for yourself!

John Renslow is a PGA professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses.