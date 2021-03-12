John Renslow: A golfer’s greatest fear: water

Spiders, snakes, heights, a blind date, you never know what will strike fear into the heart of a person.

For golfers, it’s most likely water. We see water and our brain says, “hit away from that!” We don’t want to be in the trees, but it’s generally not fatal. Most bunkers don’t cause an over production of adrenaline. It’s not necessarily fun, but we know we can get out of that sand. Eventually.

But, water, there’s no going back. There’s no getting out. Once we see a pond or lake or an ocean (on occasion), we start looking at targets well away from this possible catastrophe. We may not even aim for the green or fairway. That large area of rough on the other side doesn’t seem too bad.

This week on the PGA Tour, it’s a diabolical layout, designed to intimidate. Water is everywhere and the margins for error are slim.

Now for most of us, we would stay with our “safety first” philosophy. Water is on the right? No worries, we’re aiming left.

Pete Dye, the architect, knew we would think like that. So, the farther we avoid trouble on one shot, the more it comes into play on the next.

One mistake and it can become big numbers, even for the world’s best.

Then, after side stepping a few land mines, we arrive at the 17th hole. There is water right. There is water left. There is water behind the green and water short of the green.

This is the famous island green Par-3 at the Player’s Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Verde, Florida. The only land between you and the green is a thin walkway that enters toward the rear of the landing area.

When you stand on the tee, all you can see is a thin layer of green, completely surrounded by a body of water. It’s only 150 yards and the green is relatively large. But, that does not provide much comfort.

Yesterday, a Tour player took dead aim at the flag. As the ball reached its apex, it became very clear that the shot would be well right of its intended target. Splash.

Fortunately, the tournament hosts don’t require you to hit that shot again. There is a so-called “Drop Area” which leaves the player a much shorter shot.

You have hit one shot. Add a penalty stroke for hitting the ball in the hazard/water. Drop the ball, you’re hitting three. His third shot is on its way, hits the left portion the green with such velocity that it bounces off the earth and…splash.

Maybe he should hit a higher shot with a little more spin. Here it goes, into the air, lands softly on the green….and spins back across the green, through a small cut of rough and into the water.

Our man, after standing on the tee one over par, made an eleven. Ouch.

Is it life and death? No. Yet, it’s their livelihood, these guys.

So, why not get the best of the best and put it on national television. Granted, when you’re on the tee, this is not in the front of your mind. Trying to keep your sphincter from your throat is your first thought.

For those of us who get to sit comfortably with our favorite beverage, it’s fun to watch. It’s kinda like NASCAR or a hockey game.

For those on Tour, it’s the way they make a living and the pride of conquering your fears and your opponents.

It’s in Florida, so spectators are allowed. The course was designed in a stadium style with rolling hills to create an elevated view.

They’re in the hot seat and we’re in the catbird seat. It is really a great weekend to watch some golf.

John Renslow is a PGA professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses.