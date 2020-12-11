John Renslow: A championship for winter

As most of you know from reading this column, November and December have traditionally been called the “silly season”. The time for meaningful events has passed and several “made for TV“ shows make their way to the calendar.

You know, we had Father/Son tournaments, the so-called Three Tour Challenge (PGA, LPGA, and Champions) or the Skins Game (actually, that one was fun to watch).

This is the primary reason the PGA Tour introduced the recent wrap-around schedule. Starting the season and the FedEx points in October. With holidays and such, not many are glued to these events either, but they do draws some bigger names.

But wait, this is 2020. Nothing is what it was.

The spring was very sparse, containing no Master’s Tournament, no men’s or women’s US Open and no men’s British Open. In fact, we didn’t have any live televised golf for a few months.

The fall has brought a number of postponed events. The Master’s Tournament took place last month and the women were able to play their British Open.

This week it’s the US Women’s Open Championship conducted by the United States Golf Association.

The best women golfers in the world are headed to the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

It will look like a gathering of the United Nations with around 20 countries being represented. We welcome players from South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Slovenia, Denmark, France, South Africa, Spain, Mexico and more. This is great stuff.

Also, because this is the USGA and a commitment to amateur golf, we will see over a dozen players with that little (a) next to their name. Winners of various championships, US Women’s Amateur, winners of the 2019 U.S. Girls’ Junior and U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championships and the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Runner-up, are invited and joined by international players and local qualifiers.

It is open. Open to all comers. Professional, amateur, or a miraculous weekend warrior, if you’re good enough, you can qualify.

In this season of silver bells, we have a silver lining. A major championship in December.

I’m sure he’s likely too busy to watch some golf on television, but Santa may know most of these global elites. They all have something in common and they will need to use all of their skills if they’re going to earn an early Christmas present.

John Renslow is a PGA professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses.