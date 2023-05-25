Isabel Ryan

Isabel Ryan, a junior at Bear River High School, is this year’s recipient of the Jim Rogers Inspirational Award.

 Courtesy Photo

Jim Rogers continues to live on through the Miners Mountain Bike Team (formerly the Nevada Union Miners Mountain Bike Team). Unfortunately, Jim was taken from this earth while out on a bike ride in 2010.

In remembrance of Jim, Carolyn Jones-Rogers, Jim’s wife, has partnered up with the Miners MTB Team to honor the athlete on the team whose characteristics mirrored Jim in life both on and off the bike.

Written and submitted by: Ray and Lauren Kress