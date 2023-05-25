Jim Rogers continues to live on through the Miners Mountain Bike Team (formerly the Nevada Union Miners Mountain Bike Team). Unfortunately, Jim was taken from this earth while out on a bike ride in 2010.
In remembrance of Jim, Carolyn Jones-Rogers, Jim’s wife, has partnered up with the Miners MTB Team to honor the athlete on the team whose characteristics mirrored Jim in life both on and off the bike.
The assistant head coach of the Miners, a friend and team member of Jim’s, Dan Goldsmith, said, “Jim was one of the nicest guys you’d ever meet. He would ride with the fastest and the slowest riders. He was encouraging and supportive of all the riders on the team (Sho-Air/Sierra Express Racing, now known as the Body Logic Race Team), but on race day, he would rip your leg off.”
Jim’s cousin, Jeff Rogers, a coach for the Miners, gave a life-honoring tribute during the Miners’ end-of-the-season awards ceremony on Monday, May 15th, where the award is presented each season.
This year the Miners coaching staff had the hard choice of choosing just one athlete to honor. While many of the athletes on the Miners team embody Jim’s characteristics, one athlete, in particular, stood out.
Isabel Ryan, a junior at Bear River High School, is this year’s recipient of the Jim Rogers Inspirational Award. Head Coach Tyler Zwick stated, “Isabel showed up to every practice ready to ride. No matter what may have been going on outside of the team, she always had a smile on her face and was supportive of each teammate”.
While not only being a star athlete and finishing the Miners MTB race season in 5th place overall for the JV girls in the NorCal NICA League, Isabel, like Jim, would ride beyond herself. She could be found with the fastest of the group and hanging back to check on her teammates in the back of the group occasionally. However, through the countless miles of training and racing, the most memorable thing about Isabel is her smile and the infectious spirit of kindness it represents.
The Miners Mountain Bike Team would like to thank Carolyn Jones-Rogers for continuing to trust the Miners by honoring an athlete who inspires their peers and coaches like Jim. In today’s world, it is important to spotlight those who radiate kindness and joy in life!
Written and submitted by: Ray and Lauren Kress