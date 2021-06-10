Inspiration on wheels: Allison Briney receives Jim Rogers Inspiration Award
Allison Briney has been named the 2021 Jim Rogers Inspiration Award winner.
“We have a young lady named Allison Briney that fits this quite well,” said Nevada Union mountain bike club team coach Adian Minty. “She has a great attitude, is very supportive of her teammates, and is involved in programs that support getting more girls on bikes.
“In addition, She has volunteered for countless Youth Bicyclist of Nevada County (YBONC) events. Spending long hours setting up everything for the races. She volunteered two years working with Jet Lowe at the Kids on Bikes events. She put together some rides for the new girls on the team, pre team, so that they would feel more comfortable joining the team. Allison is a gem.”
Briney recently wrapped up her sophomore season with the NU mountain bike club team. The Miners competed in three league races and a practice race before closing out the season in mid-May.
“(Briney) has got this persona that is just so great,” said Minty. “She’s always smiling, always super supportive of her teammates and always shows up with a good attitude for every ride.”
Jim Rogers was an avid cyclist, who was killed in 2010 when he was struck by a distracted driver. The award is given annually to a Nevada Union High school rider who embodies many of Rogers’ qualities. The award is based on a rider’s support of their team, good sportsmanship and love of the sport.
Rogers’ widow Carolyn Jones-Rogers presented the award to Briney.
To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com
