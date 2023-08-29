The penultimate race of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series brings open wheel racing to the Pacific Northwest for the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland. Last year Scott McLaughlin, and Team Penske, dominated the 1.964 mile road course at Portland International Raceway. Series points leader Alex Palou is hoping to clinch his second championship in 3 years for Chip Ganassi Racing, despite rumors surrounding a potential move to McLaren Racing in Formula 1 for next season.
Nevada City’s Alexander Rossi looks to maintain momentum for his Arrow McLaren team after a 4th place finish at World Wide Technology Raceway last week, and back to back top 5s. Sitting 9th in points after 15 races isn’t the result team general manager Brian Barnhart or racing director Gavin Ward envisioned when signing Rossi from Andretti Autosport after last season. Rossi has an average finish of 5th in 4 trips to PIR, with 2 podiums overall and a runner up finish in 2021.