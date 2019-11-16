IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Warriors woes continue; Sharks go streaking

WARRIORS: Last season the Golden State Warriors were expected to win every night. They are currently striving to merely compete. It has been tough. The 2-10 Warriors have emerged as an NBA punching bag. Klay Thompson called his rehab “tedious.” He noted, “We are missing five key guys.” After the 120-94 loss to the Lakers, Golden State is hoping for better fortune the second half of the season. In the meantime…

SHARKS: A positive five-game win streak finds San Jose trending towards a .500 record after a dreadful start. On Thursday night, they went into Anaheim and beat the Ducks 5-3. Two goals by Tomas Hertl before he left due to injury. His line, which includes Timo Meier and Barclay Goodrow has recently caught fire. There is still a lot of heavy-lifting, but perhaps they are emerging in the West.

LADY MINERS: Although they pulled the curtain down on the season, Nevada Union produced a brilliant and exciting campaign. After losing in the Sectional FInal, they went on to upset Oak Ridge in the first round of Nor Cals before being ousted by the Menlo-Atherton Bears on Thursday night. Kudos to Faith Menary, Emerson Dunbar, Kendall Hughes, Kailee McLaughlin and company for orchestrating an outstanding effort.

BRUINS FOOTBALL: Bear River dominated Highlands 64-26 in the first round of the Section Playoffs. It was a rousing win. It epitomized an extraordinary season for Bear River. Tre Maronic and Coach Scott Savoie agree on one thing.Both spoke of the “grit” of the squad. They faced great adversity positively. Last night, they played a storied program in Hilmar. Savoie quipped, “These are the types of games I coach for. This is what it is all about.” Regardless, it has been a stunningly positive season in South County.

49ERS: ESPN’s Joe Tessitor called it “a masterpiece of a regular season game.” In the end, it was the first loss for San Francisco as the Seattle Seahawks seized this one in the closing moments of overtime 27-24. However, the sky is not falling and this is not the time to point fingers or focus on villians. It was an outstanding contest in which the 49ers failed. It happens. Get over it. Move on to this Sunday’s tilt vs. Arizona.

LSU/ALABAMA: In a battle between top college football teams, there were simply too many miscues by Alabama early-on that allowed LSU to surge to a 33-13 halftime lead. CBS’ Gary Danielson labeled it a “messy start.” The Crimson Tide came back to make a game of it, but LSU held-on for the 46-41 win.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.