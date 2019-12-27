IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Warriors rise above Rockets; Raiders still in playoff mix

Ah, the holiday season. A great time to rejoice, lament and honor others. Here is this week’s journey.

CHRISTMAS MIRACLE: They are blessed with a two-game winning streak when the Houston Rockets come to San Francisco to play the Warriors. Alas, the Grinch does not steal this one. Silent Night, Holy Night! The Warriors inspire and light up the house with a 116-104 win.

STUCK IN THE CHIMNEY: The Minnesota Timberwolves come to Sacramento on an 11-game losing streak. The Kings extricate them, losing in double overtime to provide Santa a quick escape.

THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING: Our expectations may not have been high. However, the San Francisco 49ers present us witha jovial combination of offense and defense. HO! HO! HO! Onto the playoffs.

THE WONDERMENT OF CHRISTMAS: The Oakland Raiders still in the mix until the final weekend? They may need numerous prayers as a string of five results will send Oakland to the post season in their final year.

SANTA’S SPECIAL MOMENT: Actor/comedian Kevin Hart sits at courtside on Christmas Day at Staples Center for the L.A. Clippers/Lakers contest, adorned with Santa’s jacket. Anthony Davis vaults into his lap at the end of the first half. After sharing his Christmas list on Hart’s lap, LeBron James steps up and takes his turn. Results are that Santa gave them everything on their list…except, perhaps, the NBA Title.

ANTICIPATION TO THE SEASON: Yes, Virginia, you must wait until Saturday! It’s the semifinals of the National College Championship. LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson. For the losing teams, coal in the stocking. For the winners, playing after New Year’s.

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS MY TWO FRONT TEETH: San Jose Sharks Defenseman Brent Burns likes to show off his dental gap. Only dentures will fix this challenge!

THE GRINCH: Alexander Rossi is deprived of the IndyCar championship by a narrow margin. Perhaps the key in 2020 will materialize if he is a bit more naughty than nice.

