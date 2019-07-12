IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: US women rise above pressure; Nevada Union AD departs

US WOMEN WIN WORLD CUP: It was not as easy a journey as in years past. In fact, it may be difficult to earn the trifecta in 4 years. However, the US Women’s soccer squad barnstormed France and captured the coveted World Cup crown. The 2-0 win vs. The Netherlands capped off a hectic several weeks. Again, Megan Rapinoe scored the game winner on a penalty kick. Rose Lavelle added a wicked left-foot shot into the corner for the insurance tally. The pressure was on the US team from the start. The way they handled it was something to behold in a much tougher field. Even with a great European challenge, they defended their title. Rapinoe closed it out by stating, “There is no quit in us.”

VIVA MEXICO: With intense pressure, the US Men’s team could not answer Mexico’s grit, possession and domination. At halftime of a 0-0 draw, Fox Sport analysts predicted that one goal would win this. They were right as Mexico triumphed 1-0 over Team USA. With emotions boiling over in the match, the Americans were left to hang in the face of a stirring Mexican offense. It is the Gold Cup for our neighbors to the south. The USA looks slightly improved. However, the question still left to answer is how they would fare vs. European and South American teams.

DELLIS DEPARTS: These will be tough shoes to fill. Jeff Dellis did a sensational job as the Athletic Director at Nevada Union. He was a positive and aggressive influence on NU Sports. He was steady, reliable and approachable. He moves on to the Carmel area where he and wife Trisha will relocate. Wishing him the best and thanking him for his many contributions.

A’S AT THE BREAK: The A’s have won seven of their last 10 games and sit 7.5 games out of first in the AL West, and only 1.5 games out of a wild card spot. The Oakland crew sits at 50-41. The start to the season hobbled them a little. However, they are 14-5 in their last 19 games. Marcus Semien leads with a .271 batting average while Matt Chapman shines with 21 home runs and 52 RBIs. Brett Anderson has nine wins on the mound. Expect the A’s to orchestrate a positive second half and capture a wild card spot.

DECKER RETIRES ON HIS OWN TERMS: Late Friday night, Reno Aces Cody Decker called it quits. He blasted a walk-off home run to seal the deal for the Diamondbacks AAA affiliate close to home. Decker had played but eight of his 1,041 games in the minors. In all, Decker played for 13 professional teams and left as the current minor league home run leader with 209. He finalized it all by stating, “It was…something I will never forget.”

SUMMERTIME FOR THE KINGS: Yahoo! Sports gives the Sacramento Kings a C+ for how they positioned themselves during the offseason. The acquisitions of Trevor Ariza and Dewayne Dedmon are called “the sort of head-scratching moves that has plagued Sacramento for decades now.” Luke Walton and Vlade Divac have not shaped the Kings into a serious contender. The loss of Willie Cauley-Stein to the Warriors is seen as a negative. They have a good core of players with positive futures, but will that be enough for them to compete in the West?

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.