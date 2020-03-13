IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Sports world comes to a halt amid coronavirus concerns

NBA/NHL: Wednesday night was the perilous evening no one wanted. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. Curtains to the regular season as the NBA announces they are suspending games for now. The NHL will take a “pause” as the league is turned upside-down. MLB and MLS discontinuing operations. Do not expect to see NBA/NHL games for the remainder of this season. It is over! Who thinks we will be done with this by June, let alone April?

CORONAVIRUS AND SPORTS: The Ivy League cancels conference basketball tournaments along with the World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal. The NCAA college basketball championship bows out. The list goes on-and-on. Sports, especially in highly infested countries, come to a standstill. The Pandemic will take a serious toll.

TOM BRADY: Moments away from free agency, it appears as though the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans are front-runners for Brady’s future services. Bill Belichick and his prized quarterback seem at a near impasse. Neither are budging in building a bridge to continue his stay in New England. Brady goes on Instagram and makes a post favoring LA. Belichick’s response? Silence.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.