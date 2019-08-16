IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Simone Biles shines; Raiders rough up Murray, Cardinals

THE WORLD OF SIMONE BILES: She takes on U.S. Gymnastics for its sexual assault scandals. Simone Biles meets the issue head-on and condemns U.S. Gymnastics for abuses. Yet, she can talk-the-talk and walk-the walk. Last weekend she captures her sixth all-around USA Gymnastics Championship. Biles becomes the first person ever to land a double-double dismount. She follows it up with a never-before-seen triple double (two flips and three twists) in her floor routine competition. NBC labels her the “greatest of all-time.” NBC News anchor Lester Holt adds, “Can’t wait to see what she will do at the Olympics next year.”

LAS VEGAS/OAKLAND RAIDERS: So much to say and so little time! Newly acquired Antonio Brown is a bit of a train wreck. He has his foot injury that keeps him out. Then there is the ridiculous situation where he wants to wear a 10-plus year old helmet no longer approved by the NFL. In his infinite wisdom, he files a grievance against the NFL for trying to protect him. In Thursday night’s game, Oakland surges to a 26-0 lead vs. Phoenix. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray makes a terrible debut with four failed series. However, Phoenix comes back and makes it close in a 33-26 Raiders win. Next week it is on to Winnipeg vs. Green Bay.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: CBS broadcaster Greg Papa comments after the 49ers 17-9 win in Santa Clara vs. the Dallas Cowboys, “Not a perfect game in any sense.” The 49ers amass 18 penalties for 216 yards. He adds, “Unacceptable.” Sloppy start, but we will see the first string on Monday night.

SACRAMENTO KINGS: Marvin Bagley III pulls out of Team USA for the upcoming World Cup. He wants to focus more on his season with the Kings. In the Wild West, he will play a major role in Sacramento’s continued search for relevance.

A’S: Oakland earns a split in the two-game series vs. the Giants. Now comes the heavy-lifting as they face the dominating Houston Astros. Some say they are the best team in baseball. The A’s minimally need a split to maintain the pace with the Tampa Bay Rays for the final Wild Card spot. A crucial weekend in Oakland.

SAN JOSE SHARKS: It is reported that the Sharks do not have interest in signing Patrick Marleau even though he is working out in San Jose. Joe Thornton is still not signed. San Jose had departures aplenty during the offseason. They plan for Timo Meier and Kevin Labanc to turn into major contributors. With training camp less than a month away, there are more questions than answers.

