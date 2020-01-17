IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Sign stealing scandal rocks MLB

MLB: The cheating scandal continues to grow. It all evolves around trying to outwit opponents in a deceptive manner. Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch is ungraciously dismissed after admissions surface from stealing signs during their 2017 World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their general manager also exits. Red Sox Manager Alex Cora is fired following a tenure as an Astros Coach. He states, “Stealing signs has been going on forever.” Now Mets manager Carlos Beltran steps down. He played for Houston and is considered another kingpin. Where will this all take us? It is a provocative equation as MLB moves close to Spring Training.

LSU/CLEMSON: Clemson’s quarterback Trevor Lawrence enters the National Championship with a 29-0 record. In addition, they take a 7-0 lead, a formula in which they have won 50 straight. Despite being down 17-7, it is LSU that storms back on (practically) home turf at the Superdome to win 42-25. LSU’s Joe Burrow shows why the team posted an NCAA record for most points in a season.

49ERS: NBC’s Al Michaels proclaims, “The 49ers have everything going.” Although they prevail 27-10 over the Vikings, the next stepping stone to the Super Bowl will be demanding. Do not expect the Green Bay Packers to perform as poorly as they did weeks ago. This will be an arduous and dangerous task for San Francisco.

NFL PLAYOFFS: Seattle cannot withstand the cold of Green Bay and exits 28-23. The Baltimore Ravens are shocked by a Tennessee Titans team that disrupts their potent offense. Baltimore falls 28-12. The Houston Texans explodes to a 24-0 lead and then implodes as the Kansas City Chiefs score 41 unanswered points including seven straight drives for touchdowns. It is a lop-sided 51-31 count.

WARRIORS: The frustration continues. On Thursday night, Golden State leads by 19. The only advantage for the Denver Nuggets was 3-0. With 1:16 to play, Denver took its second lead 109-108. The Warriors forced overtime but fell, 134-131. They go to 9-34 on the season and ride a 10-game losing streak, their longest since the 2001-02 season.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.