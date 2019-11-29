IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Sharks playing well after poor start

SHARKS: San Jose is back in the mix after a dreadful start. They are 10-2-0 in the last 12 games after beating the Los Angeles Kings, 4-1, Friday afternoon. Tomas Hertl is out as a result of a lower body injury, but Logan Couture notched two consecutive game winners in overtime earlier this week. Ageless Patrick Marleau also scored the winner Monday night in Los Angeles. Joe Thornton is a mere six assists away from seventh on the NHL’s all-time list. They will certainly need to continue the positive trend.

KINGS: It may be starting to come together. Sacramento is 7-5 for the month. Going into Friday, they were one-game out of the final Western Conference playoff spot. It is no surprise that Buddy Hield leads in scoring while De’Aaron Fox dominates assists. This team is improving and December will be most interesting.

49ERS: It may have been a mild surprise when San Francisco bested Green Bay last Sunday night. The 37-8 victory took them to 10-1. However, the Baltimore Ravens appear as an invincible foe. They are Sunday’s opponent on the road. If the Ravens play in the same manner they did in the plastering of the Los Angeles Rams last Monday, the 49ers will have a very difficult task.

RAIDERS: It was a debacle last Sunday vs. the New York Jets. The toll was a 34-3 blowout. The Raiders are over-performing with the 4th easiest schedule down the stretch. However, Greg Gumbel stated, “It’s just been flat all-day long.” Tomorrow’s tilt vs. Kansas City emerges as a must-win.

WARRIORS: Golden State served up a Thanksgiving Eve treat as they beat the Chicago Bulls 104-90 at Oracle. It took this near G-League squad to 4-15. Leading scorer, D’Angelo Russell, is on the mend as the Warriors check in at 26th in field goal % and 27th shooting 3-pointers. There will be more suffering before it gets better.

