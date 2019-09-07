IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Rossi’s title hopes dim after 3rd place finish in Portland

ROSSI: The IndyCar season finally winds to a close with one race left at Laguna Seca. Expect a large contingent from Nevada County. Last weekend at Portland was deemed a must-win. On a snarly track that presented a fair share of challenges, Alexander Rossi moved up four spots from the starting grid to finish third. It arguably will simply not be enough — even with double points in Monterey — to capture the crown. He trails overall series leader Josef Newgarden by 41 points. Depending on his final finish it most likely, as was the case last season, will mean a second place finish. He views it as an up-and-down season. Good finishes combined with a few mishaps. Rossi is an aggressive risk-taker on the track. An excellent driver with a new contract from Andretti Motor Sports, he is enjoying what might be described as intense fun. With a good pit crew, headed by Rob Edwards, this bittersweet season will run its course over the next few weeks.

BEAR RIVER: The Bruins remain undefeated after a 27-11 victory over El Dorado via a punishing ground attack. Tre Maronic ran for two touchdowns, and Colton Jenkins and Ryder Kiggins also found pay dirt. Bear River was also stingy on defense. Zach Fink led the team with eight tackles and two sacks. Two fumble recoveries and an interception complemented an overall good night. It will be interesting to see how they fared vs. Pershing County High School from Lovelock, Nevada.

MINERS: Coach Brad Sparks called it a dose of “Miner Magic.” If a team is to travel clear to Napa, they might as well come home with a win! Nevada Union cashed in last Friday night. It took overtime, but NU won it in the extra frame. After holding Napa on their first possession in OT, the Miners promptly marched to the endzone to seal the deal. The run game was excellent. The defense shined. The passing game still needs to be fine-tuned. It is bye week. Wait until next Friday!

A’S: Oakland delivers a sweep of the Los Angeles Angels. In Thursday afternoon’s contest, the A’s got down 6-1 going into the seventh. However, in the bottom half of the inning, Oakland was aided by four consecutive walks. When the dust settled at home plate, Oakland had scored seven and led 8-6. They went on to win 10-6 and again snuck into the final Wild Card spot. It is a tight fight between the A’s, Cleveland and Tampa.

RAIDERS: The exhausting saga of Antonio Brown continues. This time he is upset with a fine by GM Mike Mayock. What is Brown to do? He decides it might be best to fight Mayock. Bad idea. He is restrained by other Raiders. He faced possible suspension just ahead opening night vs. Denver. An apology on Friday may have helped his case. Brown needs to decide whether or not he wants to play football. He has largely been a distraction and the trend must stop.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.