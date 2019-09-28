IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Rossi ends season 3rd in points race; Miners find stride ahead of league play

LAGUNA SECA: Alexander Rossi could only muster a sixth place finish Sunday in Monterey. Although he definitely had his shots, his tire selection appears to have doomed him. Although in third by Lap 10, he slowly moved down the grid on the day. Laguna Seca, oddly enough, is the track where Rossi was first introduced to auto racing at the age of 3. There were certain scenarios where he could have finished the overall points leader, but it dissipated as the day went on. It was a positive season for Rossi, but it is doubtful he was pleased with this finale and his third place finish in the points standings.

NEVADA UNION: As they ready themselves for league play, the Miners football team faced off with Fairfield Friday night in their final non-league bout before the October 4 matchup with Placer. A 63-6 blowout of River City last Friday saw the Miners score touchdowns on four successive drives. It was 35-0 with 10:03 to go in the second quarter. Jaxon Horne ran wild for 169 yards and five touchdowns, but sometimes it is the smaller things that also make the difference. Kicker Moises Tovar converted all of his PAT attempts and kickoff specialist Tino Sanchez-Lane put five of his nine kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. The real tests are on the immediate horizon.

49ERS: San Francisco took down the Pittsburgh Steelers in unlikely fashion, posting a 24-20 win at Levi Stadium. The last time they won with 5-plus turnovers was November 8, 1998. It was a frustratingly successful outing as the 49ers committed five turnovers en route to the win. Fox noted, “The 49ers defense has stepped up big all day, only allowing the Steelers 240 yards on offense.” The offense moved the ball well, but was betrayed by interceptions and fumbles. However, in the NFL a win is a win as San Francisco goes 3-0 and shares the NFC West lead with the Los Angeles Rams. Heavy lifting is ahead.

RAIDERS: It was a tough day for Oakland as they post a 1-2 record in the early season. In Minnesota, the Vikings led 21-7 at half. The Raiders had trouble moving the ball on offense. CBS noted at the end of three quarters, “Lots of mishaps by the Raiders…You can see the frustration and anger on (Jon Gruden’s) face.” In the end, it was a 34-14 decision in favor of the Vikings. Dick Stockton commented, “Total domination by the Minnesota Vikings.” Gruden will be left to right the Pirate Ship for Week 4.

GIANTS: Madison Bumgarner pitched his 11th game on the season that ended with a no-decision Tuesday night. It is a San Francisco record. He also hit his second home run of the year and the 11th in his career. It was a booming shot that placed him in the fifth spot for most San Francisco home runs hit while he was pitching. After showing it more than six times, Mike Krukow quipped, “We watch him everyday in batting practice where he puts on a show. He has never hit the Coke bottle, but he has come close.” Bumgarner has been a mainstay of Giants success. Who can forget his performance in the 2014 World Series? He is a legend in San Francisco baseball. The big question remains as to whether he will be back in 2020.

SHARKS: The NHL season starts for San Jose on Thursday. It is a tantalizing opening schedule as they play successive games against arguably their biggest rival, The Vegas Knights. After last season’s seventh game in the first round of the playoffs, this should be an attractive start. The Sharks lost two top scorers in Joonas Donskoi and Joe Pavelski. How will this fare for them? We will have some preliminary answers soon.

